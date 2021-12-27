Capricorn.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The influence of Venus in your sign on your birthday will encourage you to be more forgiving and less prone to hold grudges. Life does not have to be a series of battles with personal and professional rivals. Co-operation always works better than conflict.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

No matter how convinced you may be that you are the injured party in some sort of dispute you must keep your anger under control. You rivals are waiting for you to overreact to their provocation but you’re not that easy to fool … are you?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A course of action that is clearly right for you may not be right for other people today and if you force it on them they won’t be happy to say the least. If they don’t want to play your game then let them do their own thing.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Now is probably not the best time to push ahead with the kind of radical proposal that those of a more conservative nature are likely to oppose. They will come round to your way of thinking eventually but first they’ll need a bit more convincing.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Mars in the well-being area of your chart means you must not push yourself too hard today. In fact, if you have not completed a task by now it’s unlikely you will get it done before the turn of the year, so put it on hold for a bit.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You don’t have to push yourself every minute of every day Leo, and at this time of year especially you are entitled to ease off a bit and enjoy yourself. The more you relax now the more energy you will have for the important stuff later on.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may be true that you have taken several wrong turnings of late but there is plenty of time to find the right path again, so quit worrying and start the week in a positive frame of mind. You may even find you quite enjoy the detour you’ve taken.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Do whatever it takes to stay on good terms with people whose attitude rubs you up the wrong way. The planets indicate you are going to need their assistance before the end of the week, so smile and pretend that their antics amuse you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Mars in the main financial area of your chart means there is money to be made, but only if you take the initiative and make sure you stand out from the crowd. People in positions of power will reward you richly if your efforts are good for them too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Go where your instincts take you over the next 24 hours and don’t worry in the slightest that certain people may not approve of the choices you make. Since when have you been the sort to care what others think of your comings and goings?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may not be the sort to wear your heart on your sleeve but over the next few days others will be left in no doubt as to your feelings for a certain individual. You will be delighted to discover that their feelings for you are equally as strong.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

At this time of year you should let friends and family members call the shots. Being the one who always leads the way can be immensely tiring and it will do you good to ease back a bit and let others do the worrying for a while.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Mars in the career area of your chart makes you hugely ambitious and there is every possibility that before the new year arrives you will be making decisions that move you up in the world. They say money never sleeps, and nor does ambition.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com