Capricorn.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Put the good and the bad of the past 12 months behind you and then put everything you’ve got into the coming year, because even the smallest of efforts will reap big rewards. You won’t have to wait long to see the fruits of your labours.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Something that has been worrying you for quite some will appear in a much better light today and you will probably kick yourself mentally for letting it get you so worked up. Don’t be too hard on yourself – even Aries gets a bit fatalistic once in a while.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There have been some powerful emotions at work of late and it’s quite likely that a friend’s or work colleague’s jealous feelings have come between you. The good news is that as from today extreme emotions will seem silly to you both.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Something rewarding will come your way over the next few days and it will set an encouraging seal on a pretty good year. Don’t think for a moment that you are unworthy of success – on the contrary, you deserve it more than most.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Work matters are under favourable stars at the moment and whatever it is you choose to focus on between now and the new year will work out well. Just make sure that your aims really are your aims and not aims that others have imposed on you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It may seem as if someone is being obstructive for no good reason today but according to the stars there may be an element of payback involved. Have you held them back in some way in recent weeks? If so, you’re paying the price now!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The most important thing today is that you deal only in facts, because if you say something that your rivals can prove is wrong it won’t look good and might even impact on you professionally. You don’t need to exaggerate your achievements.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You must spell out in plain and simple words what it is you expect of other people and what they can expect from you in return. Leave them in no doubt that you are going to be fair and won’t try to deny them what they deserve.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have been strangely reluctant to give a lead to the people around you of late and that needs to change. Others look to you not only for guidance but also for the kind of strong leadership they know is most likely to result in success.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Be careful what you say to friends and family members today because your blunt appraisal of their efforts could make you seem uncaring. That is, of course, far from the truth but you need to remember that some people have very thin skins.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will impress people in positions of authority with your can-do attitude today and though you might not want to draw attention to yourself they are sure to lavish you with praise. A promotion or pay rise could be in the pipeline too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you need to ask a favour of someone, now is the time. Not only is it the season for giving but they have been looking for ways to repay you for all the good things you have done for them in 2022. Let them know what you need.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Anything of a financial nature will go well for you between now and the end of the year, so don’t wind down and take it easy too soon. Money never sleeps and if your mind is awake over the next few days you could make a fortune!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com