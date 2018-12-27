Your daily horoscope: December 27

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Jupiter and Saturn will see to it that both career and creative matters go well for you. What you think of today you will be experiencing tomorrow, so make sure your thoughts are positive, then a good year might even be a great one.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This could be one of those days when the more you try to do things one way, the more you end up doing them a completely different way. Maybe you should take the hint and go with the flow. You don’t have to lead all the time, Aries.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Stop pretending that everything in your garden is rosy and set about pulling up some weeds. The planets make it easy for you now to end old things and start new things, so what are you waiting for? A brighter future is about to bloom.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be in the mood to do something dramatic today but the planets urge you to think carefully before you act. If you push too hard or too soon you could easily overreach yourself. Sometimes it’s best not to act at all.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If a friend is in an argumentative mood today don’t take it to heart: They are most likely having a bad time of things in certain areas and need to let off steam. Take it as a compliment that it’s you they turned to first.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you go to extremes over the next 24 hours it could cause problems in the early part of the new year. Maybe just this once you should err on the side of caution. Don’t change methods and routines you’ve grown used to over the years.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Do you follow your instincts or do you follow what someone who seems to know more about a situation than you do suggests? Only you can decide but chances are they actually know less than they claim, so maybe your instincts are safer.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Be ready to take advantage of changes on the work front and don’t feel too sorry for a colleague who falls out of favour. Would they feel sorry for you if the roles were reversed? Of course they wouldn’t. Their loss is your gain.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

With so much cosmic activity working in your favour at the moment it may seem as if you just can’t lose, but don’t be so sure. Other aspects indicate you need to keep your wits about you, especially when dealing with authority figures.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It will pay you to reveal something about yourself today that you would prefer to keep private. By opening up about yourself you will encourage others to open up about what they have been doing – and what you learn may surprise you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

No matter how much certain people may threaten to derail your plans the simple fact is they are in no position to do so. With both the sun and Pluto in your sign it’s you who has the power to make things happen, not them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The only thing you need to remember today is that you have nothing to prove, not to other people and not even to yourself. You are who you are for a good cosmic reason, so be the best of who you are and what you can be.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You should be in a hugely positive mood now and if there are any lingering doubts they will surely disappear by the weekend. Don’t overdo it and exhaust yourself though. Pace yourself sensibly and have just the right amount of fun every day.

