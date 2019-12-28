Your daily horoscope: December 28

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You have no end of reasons to be cheerful, so why the long face? You may not have got everything you wanted in 2019 but no matter. All your dreams can still come true, so believe in them, believe in yourself, and believe that the universe wants you to shine.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If someone you work or do business with promises you big gains for just a small investment today you must have nothing to do with it. Most likely they only want to get you involved so they can pass on their losses when, inevitably, their plans fall flat.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Make a mental effort to put yourself in someone else’s shoes today. If you can start to see life from their point of view you will understand why they took certain actions and why their efforts were in no way meant to undermine you personally.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Just because what you discover today comes from a supposedly trusted source does not mean you should believe it. Question everything you see and hear and take nothing at face value. No one person has “the answer’. Most people don’t even know the question!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Before you jump in and help someone who is making the kind of silly mistakes that lead to disaster you should ask yourself if that is truly the best course of action to take. Maybe you should allow them to experience the consequences of their actions.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you are big enough to admit that you made a mistake then what you learn over the next few days will boost your understanding and improve your relationships as well. No one is perfect – not even a Leo – so recognize your error and learn from it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There is no point forcing yourself to do things that leave you feeling bored. At this time of year more than most you need to let your creative and artistic instincts come to the fore, so do only what inspires you and, above all, strive to have fun.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Co-operation is essential as the old year comes to a close, and nowhere more so than on the home front where minor disputes could easily become major battles if you don’t make efforts to calm people down. It’s a time for sharing, not fighting.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You could make life easier for yourself by allowing loved ones to go their own way and do their own thing, but how likely is that? As a Scorpio you like to be in control, but you also need to learn that too much control can be counterproductive.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your confidence may be a touch fragile at the moment but that’s okay. Early in the new year you will understand why certain seemingly negative events were destined to occur, and that the long-term consequences will actually be quite positive, at least for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

By all means help people where you can but don’t do too much or they will have you doing everything. Cosmic activity in your sign means the next few weeks are going to be intense, so don’t add anything to your workload unless you really have to.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Some people will say you are aiming too high, and maybe they are right, but rather that than you aim low and feel no real sense of satisfaction in what you achieve. Dare to dream, and dare to believe that your dreams are more than pie-in-the-sky.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You are too adventurous to limit yourself to one path or one aim in life, and the planets are now encouraging you to explore new possibilities both in your personal affairs and at work. There are no limits, at least not for you Pisces.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com