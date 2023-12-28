Open this photo in gallery: CapricorniStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Cosmic activity in the most imaginative area of your birthday chart is favourable for all kinds of creative activities but don’t stick your head so far up in the air that you lose contact with the ground. The higher you fly the further there is to fall.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you take what you are told at face value today you could end up looking silly, so question everything and don’t be afraid to let others know when you don’t believe them. What they say may sound convincing but that does not make it true.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Forced changes in your working routine may be a pain to deal with between now and the weekend but what choice do you have? The powers that be have decreed what is going to happen and all you can do is find ways to make it work for you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Mercury links with Mars in your opposite sign today, which suggests that someone you live, work or do business with is going to give you a hard time. The good news is that their bark is ten times worse than their bite, so don’t be intimidated.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you can balance your intuitive powers with a large dose of common sense you should be able to get through the day unscathed. Stick to the facts in all situations and don’t ever be tempted to say what you think other people want to hear.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s not like you to let fear run away with you but the cosmic picture warns that once you start seeing bad guys in the shadows they will seem to be everywhere. No one is out to get you, so calm down and ignore what others are doing.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If a friend gets the idea that you no longer value their company they may decide to look elsewhere for the support and affection they need. Go out of your way over the next 24 hours to let them know you care – and make sure you mean it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Yesterday’s full moon in the career area of your chart made it clear that you need to exert yourself more if you are to reach the heights of success that you crave. Follow your passion wherever it takes you and never give less than 100 per cent.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You know what it is you want to say but as communications planet Mercury is going through its retrograde phase the words may not come easy to you. No matter. As a master of body language you can still find ways to put your ideas across.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Today’s Mars-Mercury link in your sign warns you need to be very careful before making claims or accusations that, if they turn out to be wrong, could come back at you in costly ways. Keep your suspicions to yourself, at least for now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you find it too easy to persuade others to support your ideas today you must stop, stand back from the situation and work out why they are suddenly being so agreeable. Could it be they are saying one thing while planning another? Yes, it could!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Something that has been holding you back won’t be such an obstacle in your life over the next few days, and early in the new year it will cease to be a problem at all. Just be careful you don’t then replace one bad habit with another.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you poke fun at someone in a position of power today they may seem to laugh with you but secretly they will be marking a big red cross against your name. They take themselves ultra seriously and you would be smart to take them seriously too.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com