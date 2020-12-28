 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: December 28

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Capricorn.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

With the sun and Uranus forming a perfect angle on your birthday you can easily shift your thinking to a higher level. Rise above what is taking place in the world around you, then you will be able to see, and work with, the cosmic pattern of events.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

By all means be honest when dealing with people, both at home and at work, but don’t be so honest that you give away information it might have been wiser to keep to yourself. Even with those you trust you should work on a need-to-know basis.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

In your haste to prove that you are not as set in your ways as some people claim you may go too far and do things that put you in a position you don’t need to be in. You’re a Taurus. You’re supposed to be orthodox. Be true to yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

By all means do something dramatic today, something that makes others sit up and take notice, but don’t lose sight of the fact that for every action there is often an equal and opposite reaction. In other words, don’t provoke people needlessly.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may not be in the mood to compromise but you still need to find a workable midpoint between what you want to do and what other people want you to do. Show willing but make sure you show them you won’t be taken advantage of either.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Someone you work or do business with will do something today that could be ridiculous at best and ruinous at worst. No matter how important they may be to your professional ambitions you must let them know you won’t go along with it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Do you feel lucky? Well you should, with the sun and Uranus joining forces across the two most dynamic areas of your chart. It’s a combination that dares you to challenge the status quo, not at some unspecified date in the future but right now.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may want to give a friend the benefit of the doubt and accept their explanation for something that went wrong, but if your instincts tell you they are lying then you need to call them out on it. Even friends must be held to account.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This is a good day to get out and about and interact with as wide a range of people as you can. Someone you meet on your travels could spark an idea in your mind that has the potential to move your life in an exciting new direction.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you don’t want to go along with what is being proposed then make that clear and don’t let anyone talk you out of it. Most of all, don’t risk your hard-earned cash on the kind of hare-brained schemes that are almost guaranteed to go wrong.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Today’s sun-Uranus link will inspire you to “think outside the box” and approach problems from a new angle. Others may think you have taken leave of your senses but you have merely woken up to the fact that tough questions require creative answers.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your ruler Uranus is strong today but to make the most of it you need to be strong too, both mentally and emotionally. Trust what your inner voice tells you and don’t be afraid to push yourself beyond what less adventurous types class as “normal”.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Do you know the difference between taking a calculated risk and a dangerous risk? If you do then what happens next will give you an opportunity to get one over on your rivals by doing things they would not dare to do. But don’t push it too far.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

