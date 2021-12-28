Capricorn.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Power planet Pluto will sweep away obstacles and leave you a clear run to fame and fortune over the coming 12 months. Give yourself permission to dream and then find ways to turn those dreams into realities. That won’t be as hard as you imagine.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sooner you realize you’ve been worrying about issues that are of no real importance the sooner you can move on to matters more worthy of your abilities. Others can make decisions based on emotions if they want to, but you must stay rigidly hard-headed.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Something you have been striving towards for a very long time is now almost within reach but you must not try to grasp it too soon. If you wait a few more days before making your big move there will be no way your rivals can stop you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Say only good things about the people you meet over the next 24 hours, be they people you love and admire or people you hate and despise. If you let the world know what you really think and feel you could create some serious opposition for yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Cosmic activity in and around the relationship area of your chart will make it easy to reach out to other people, and increase your chances of romantic success. Don’t be afraid to use those three little words “I love you” – so long as you mean them, of course.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your head and your heart will be pulling in different directions over the next 24 hours but if you are smart you will find ways to satisfy both your intellectual and emotional needs. Block off periods of time when you focus exclusively on one or the other.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The planets indicate that with just a bit more effort on your part a breakthrough of some kind will come quicker than you imagined. The most important thing is that you are clear in your mind what it is you desire. With the right focus, success is guaranteed.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

No one expects you to be the life and soul of the party every day of the week Libra, so don’t expect it of yourself. If you want to be left in peace for a while that’s fine – find yourself a secluded place where you’re unlikely to be disturbed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Are your problems real or imaginary? Almost certainly it’s the latter but it won’t be easy just forgetting about them. Instead, find something you can work on that you enjoy and which requires all your focus and brain power. Leave no room for self-doubt.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Both in your personal life and in your career you must make sure you know what you are letting yourself in for before agreeing to take on new chores and duties. And certainly don’t let others pass on their responsibilities to you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The message of the stars now is that you have everything to look forward to and nothing to fear. Cosmic activity in your sign is so positive and powerful that the universe will grant you almost any wish you care to make. So get wishing!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Just because someone is considered to be an expert in their field does not mean you cannot question them. In fact, the planets indicate quite strongly that if you don’t check that they are telling you the truth it could be you who pays the price.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Just because someone in a position of authority is watching you closely does not mean you have done something wrong. On the contrary, it’s more likely because you’ve done something right and they want to see if it was luck or genuine talent.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com