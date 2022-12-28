Capricorn.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A lot of things in your life that you thought were permanent will be uprooted over the coming year but that is actually a very good thing. Nothing stays the same forever and that includes the way you look at and think about the world around you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The best way to get over your own troubles is by helping other people get over theirs. Compared to what some are having to deal with at the moment fate has actually dealt you a pretty good hand, so stop complaining and play it well.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You must not let your personal feelings get in the way of whatever decisions you have to take over the next 24 hours. Yes, of course, you should listen to what your heart tells you but you must balance that with good judgement and common sense.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There will be times today when a number of very different matters get tangled up together. Stand back from what is taking place around you and try to view the situation from a wider perspective. Only then will you see what needs to be done.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The more someone criticizes your efforts today the more certain you can be that you are doing the right thing, and you must keep doing it no matter how much pressure they put on you to desist. You may not be perfect but you’re better than they are.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Today’s Venus-Neptune link will encourage you to put fears and anxieties out of your mind and just get on with the business of living. Later on you may have to face up to an uncomfortable truth but it’s hardly the end of the world.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You must resist the urge to give in to cynicism and you must resist those who say it’s a dog-eat-dog world and that only the strong and the selfish survive. You are better than that and will get the chance to prove it today.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A sudden change of mind by a loved one may leave you confused, and maybe annoyed, but it does not have to change what you are doing in any substantial way. If they want to do things differently, that’s fine – but you are allowed to be different too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The more you try to move in one direction today the more you will find yourself pulled back to where you started. Maybe you should take the hint and not try to move at all. Physical activity is less important now than mental activity, so get thinking.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be the sort who enjoys surprises but what occurs over the next 24 hours may have you wishing that life was a little less changeable. Where relationships are concerned you will have to accept that some people are even more inconsistent than you are!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A link between love planet Venus, currently in your sign, and Neptune, planet of compassion, will encourage you to help people who cannot help themselves. Your self-belief is so strong right now that you can easily teach them to be strong too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your powers of persuasion are such that you can get whatever it is your heart desires. But make sure it is your heart that is doing the talking, because your head could mislead you when mind planet Mercury begins its retrograde phase tomorrow.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have never been the sort to do something unethical to get ahead in the world and you are not about to start now. If a colleague says they know a shortcut to success you must wish them well and let them get on with it without your assistance.

