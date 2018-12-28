Your daily horoscope: December 28

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

What starts out as a friendship will develop into something deeper and stronger over the coming 12 months, and the power of your feelings may surprise you. Whether you realize it or not you have been looking for love – and love has been looking for you!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Talk over your problems, be they personal, professional or financial, with someone you know will lend a sympathetic ear. You don’t have to keep your worries and fears to yourself. You don’t have to put on a brave face. Open up a bit.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Is that the real you other people see? Or is it a mask you wear to protect yourself from the big bad world? Most likely it’s the latter, which is a shame because the world isn’t really as terrible as you think it is. Show your true face today.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Find ways to co-operate with people whose support you will need to make sure your work and business targets for the new year can be met. Use your way with words to convince them that you know what you are doing – even if you don’t . . . yet!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The planets warn you have become a bit too set in your ways and need to loosen up a bit, especially when dealing with people whose approach to life may be very different to your own. It takes all sorts to make such a wonderful world.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Concentrate on good things only today and don’t waste your precious time on issues that are of no consequence and on people who can’t seem to recognize what matters in life. You know what makes you happy, so do that and nothing else.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Like everyone else you go through periods when you feel out of touch with the spirit of the times, but that is definitely not the case now. On the contrary, you know exactly what is going on and what you should be doing to assist. So do it!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your mind seems to be working harder than ever at the moment but you need to recognize that your mind, just like your body, can be pushed too far. Give yourself space to breathe today – mentally as well as physically. You’ll need it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What you own and earn is very much on your mind at the moment, and that’s okay, but try not to see everything in terms of dollars and cents. Affairs of the heart, in particular, need your attention now – and true love costs nothing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A few days from now a new year will begin but you don’t have to wait until Jan. 1 to start making changes. At the very least make sure your plans are ready so you can hit the ground running. This coming year you WILL keep those resolutions

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Pluto in your sign links with values planet Venus today, so your passion for life is sure to be on a high. Whatever it is that inspires you most is what you should be putting your heart and soul into now. Give it 100 per cent at all times.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Try not to take life too seriously between now and the turn of the year. It may be that certain things could be better but you don’t have to let that get you down. Life may not be a joke exactly but it’s still worth a few laughs.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to be clear in your mind what it is you most want to accomplish over the coming 12 months. Don’t look any further ahead than that because your long-term plans are sure to change, but in the mid-term you must be positive.

