Your daily horoscope: December 29

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Only do the things that you know will make you proud of yourself. Others may tempt you with all sorts of promises and no end of rewards but the one and only thing that matters is that you can look happily at yourself in the mirror every morning.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Something will happen today that turns a challenge into an opportunity. How big an opportunity depends on how willing you are to change your ways. It’s not the size of the challenge that matters but the size of your ego – don’t let it get in the way.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

No matter what occurs over the next 24 hours you must be patient. The planets warn if you try to force the pace you will only slow things down even more. Where your work is concerned, you may have no choice but to wait while others catch up.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Make sure you know what you are getting into today and tomorrow, because any kind of reckless behavior will be punished by the cosmic powers that be. That punishment could well take the form of a financial setback – and you cannot afford to lose any more cash!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A task that looked so simple a short while ago now looks hugely complicated, and the approaching full moon won’t make it any easier to understand. All you can do is leave it alone for a while and hope for the best. Something good will come of it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Nothing in your life is so urgent that it must be tackled this very moment. Bear that thought in mind today and don’t let other people pressure you into making decisions you don’t feel comfortable with. Bide your time and learn from their mistakes.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you allow yourself to get caught up in the general hysteria that is doing the rounds at the moment it probably won’t end well, for you or for other people. As a Virgo you should know how to stand back from events and view them unemotionally.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You feel amazingly confident at the moment and that’s great, but the approaching full moon warns you must keep your feelings under strict control. If you allow yourself to believe that you can get away with anything then the consequences could be disastrous.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have a great deal on your plate at the moment, so why are you seriously considering taking on even more responsibilities? It’s good of you to want to help family and friends with their struggles but there is only so much any one person can do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You want to do something meaningful with your life but you cannot work out what it should be. The answer will come to you sooner rather than later but over the next few days you should let the issue ride. This isn’t a good time for making decisions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be eager to push ahead with a project you think has success written all over it but while there is a full moon in the sky it might be wise not to commit yourself. What’s the rush? A few more days thinking about it won’t ruin you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The quickest route to a destination may not be the best route to take over the next 24 hours. Make sure you plan well ahead and make sure you allow for delays and diversions. Almost certainly you are going to have to make a time-consuming detour.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It’s quite possible that your luck is about to turn and you can start making plans again, but even if that is the case you are advised to move slowly to begin with. The approaching full moon warns you must take nothing on trust, not even your own thoughts.

