HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t worry too much if your ideas seem at odds with the worldview of family and friends over the coming 12 months. There is no right way or wrong way of dealing with the challenges that life throws up, just the way that works best for you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If friends and family members are content to sit around all day doing nothing that’s up to them but you are determined to make more of your life, starting today. You won’t have to search too long or too hard to find a new adventure. Go for it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Something you have been trying to keep to yourself will become public knowledge today and when it does you must be honest about what it is and act as if you want everyone to know. It won’t be so embarrassing if you openly own it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

As love planet Venus moves into the partnership area of your chart today you won’t lack for romantic opportunities. However, if you come on too strong you could scare away those of a more sensitive disposition, so stay in control of your physical and emotional desires.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

According to the planets you are worrying yourself sick about something that is not worth the time or the effort, so get over it and get on with your life. You are advised not to take anything too seriously today or over the weekend.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Venus and Mars in the most romantic area of your chart means affairs of the heart will be a lot of fun, but don’t get carried away and promise loved ones things you won’t be able to deliver. They don’t want the world from you – you are their world!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Spend some quality time with your nearest and dearest today. You may be tempted to get out and about and show the world what you are capable of but in the long-term you will gain more by taking care of the people you are closest to emotionally.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Cosmic activity in the most sociable area of your chart means you are in the mood for new creative experiences and you won’t have long to wait. A new romantic hook-up is a possibility too but don’t let it distract you from having fun with your friends.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Nothing in life comes for free and if you keep that fact in mind today you won’t fall into the trap of expecting friends and relatives to satisfy your every need. The things you achieve for yourself are the things that make you a better and happier person.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Venus, planet of harmony, joins Mars in your sign today, so even if you are the kind of Sag who likes to take life by the scruff of the neck and shake it into submission you can and you must find softer ways to realize your ambitions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Once you have made up your mind about something you rarely change your point of view, but try not to be so inflexible today. If the powers that be want you to approach a difficult task from a different angle that is precisely what you must do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may want to forgive a friend for yet another failure but you know you can’t go on giving them chance after chance. Let them know in no uncertain terms that the next foul-up will be their last. They’ve had more than enough warnings already.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you go all out to impress employers and other important people today and over the weekend you could find yourself moving up in the world very soon. Your ability to blend purpose and persistence with real sensitivity marks you out from the crowd.

