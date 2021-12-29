Capricorn.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will find your voice over the coming year and some of the things you say will inspire friends, family members and even strangers to improve themselves in various ways. The only voice you need to follow is your inner voice, which always knows the way.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A career issue that has been giving you sleepless nights will be resolved over the next few days, so quit worrying and enjoy what remains of the year. The planets indicate that no matter how it all works out you will be one of those who benefit.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be cautious by nature but right now you are in the mood to make wholesale changes both at home and at work. As Jupiter moves into the friendship area of your chart today you can be sure you’ll get all the support you need.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have never been the shy and retiring sort and the planets indicate you will go all out to make a name for yourself over the days, weeks and months to come. More than anything you are determined to prove your worth to the powers that be.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A friend or loved one will do something that surprises you today and it will be the sort of surprise you enjoy. Anything of a partnership nature is under wonderful stars and it’s quite likely that one special relationship will become more special still.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Cosmic activity in the work area of your chart means you now have the power to persuade colleagues and employers that your way of doing things is best. Just remember that the more promises you make the more you will be expected to deliver.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

These are exciting times on several levels and whatever the challenges you face over the new year there is no doubt at all that you will rise to them and leave everyone around you in awe at your abilities. Creative activities are especially well starred.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Something you have been putting off doing for weeks can now be tackled head on and your efforts will be suitably rewarded. Partners and loved ones are looking to you to take the lead and you will do so with your customary energy and enthusiasm.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What happens today may take you by surprise but you won’t be slow in making sure you’re the one who benefits from the changes. If you get an invitation to go out on the town and have some fun you should take it. Laughter is good for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t worry too much if something you are attached to is taken away from you over the next 24 hours, because what comes in to take its place will make up for your loss ten times over. Never stop believing that the future will be better than the past.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What occurs between now and the end of the year will remind you that you should never take anything, or anyone, for granted. If someone surprises you by saying how much they respect and admire you, don’t doubt for a moment that they are speaking the truth.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

As one of the zodiac’s fixed signs you don’t much enjoy change but what occurs over the next few days will make it impossible for you not to move with the times. Don’t be half-hearted about it – make sure you’re at the centre of events.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Jupiter, planet of good fortune, moves into your sign today, marking the start of a lengthy phase where you can be sure the universe is very much on your side. Give the adventurous side of your nature (yes, you do have one) permission to express itself.

