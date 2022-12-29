Capricorn.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The more you find yourself in two minds about what you should be doing this year the more you should rely on someone else’s mind to guide you. There is a special someone in your life who is always there for you. Don’t be afraid to rely on them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Upheavals on the work front may be alarming to some but you see them as a golden opportunity. In the greater scheme of things all change is good and the changes about to take place will put you in pole position for a promotion.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will be in a restless mood today but would be wise to sit tight and not go off on your travels just yet. As mind planet Mercury begins one of its retrograde phases the plans you make are likely to be no more than wishful thinking.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Money matters must be handled with care today, especially those that involve partnerships with other people. Stay calm and make sure all your decisions are based on logic and common sense. A hard heart may be necessary when dealing with hard cash.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

With so much cosmic activity taking place in your opposite sign you could find yourself at odds with a partner over things you would usually agree on. If neither of you is willing to compromise it may be a while before your relationship is working again.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try not to overdo it over the next 24 hours – physically, mentally or emotionally. It may not be easy – you can be rather excitable at times – but your wellbeing depends on you keeping things in perspective. Nothing is worth getting worked up about.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be having second thoughts about a plan or project of some kind but this is not the time to be giving up on it. As your ruler Mercury is beginning its retrograde phase you would be wise to postpone making a decision for several weeks.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Expect some sort of opposition over the next 24 hours, most likely on the home front where loved ones seem reluctant to follow your lead. There is no point trying to force the issue as that will only make matters worse. Back off for a bit.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Take care when travelling short distances today because the planets warn you could be in the mood to take foolish chances. Also, avoid arguing with people whose outlook on life is at odds with your own. You won’t change them and they won’t change you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If your head tells you one thing over the next 24 hours but your heart tells you another it is your heart you must listen to. As mind planet Mercury begins its retrograde phase you are unlikely to be thinking straight, not least about money matters.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Mercury turns retrograde in your sign today, a clear warning to steer clear of ideas that don’t align with the facts. There is nothing to gain, but a great deal to lose, by taking the kind of decisions that most other days you would reject out of hand.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not be the sort who enjoys getting in touch with your emotional side but there will be times today when your feelings become so overpowering that you cannot deny them. You can though, and you must, control them. Make rational thought your guide.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you have doubts that what you are working on is going to succeed then put it on hold for a bit. Early in the new year your point of view will shift and you will discover new ways to make it work, so don’t give up on it yet.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com