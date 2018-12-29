Your daily horoscope: December 29

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new sense of urgency will seize you this year and the changes you make will be far from superficial. Pluto’s influence on your birthday means you need to transform your existence in ways that may not seem possible now – but will be very soon.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The message of the stars for you this weekend is that you must know your limits and not go too far beyond them. By all means push yourself a bit but don’t push so hard that failure becomes inevitable. Your ego won’t like it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have been wasting far too much time and far too much energy on something that is not worth the effort. It’s not a lost cause as such, but there are certainly better things you could be doing with your resources. Start doing them today.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your plans may be detailed and brilliant but that does not mean they are guaranteed to succeed. According to the planets something is about occur that throws your plans in the air – and who knows how they will look when they land?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to admit that a relationship is not working out as well as expected. Ask yourself if it can be saved and what changes you will need to make to encourage that to happen. Before then though, ask yourself: Is it worth it?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It is of the utmost importance that you check the details of what you are about to do. If your planning has been too rough and ready then the results probably won’t be to your liking. You cannot afford to be slapdash Leo – this is a serious matter.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will get what you deserve over the next few days, nothing more and nothing less. It’s almost as if the universe is tallying the scores of what is owed and to whom and making sure all debts are paid by Jan. 31. Then you can start anew.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be in the mood to take a few risks, but the planets warn that your charmed existence may not last much longer. Have fun by all means but don’t take it to extremes and risk some kind of backlash from the powers that be.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Why are you worrying so much? Whatever the reason you really must get past it because a new year is about to dawn and with it a new and better life is possible – but only if you leave all those old hurts and hang-ups behind!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

New information will come to light, the kind that forces you to accept that things cannot go on the way they are at present. As you move into 2019 you will need to move further away from who you were – and closer to who you need to become.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There is a time and a place for everything and with so many heavyweight influences in your chart at the moment this is clearly the time to make changes that last. Get serious, stay serious and accomplish serious things in the world.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may have to rethink some of your plans this weekend but that does not mean you have to give up on them completely. A few small changes here and a few small adjustments there could be enough to change your life in major ways.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Take a long, hard look at your money situation and decide what steps need to be taken to improve your earning power and long-term financial security. The most important thing by far is that you find new sources of long-term income.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com