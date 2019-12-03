Your daily horoscope: December 3

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Pluto link on your birthday means you need to be a bit more ruthless with yourself on a mental level. Every thought that comes into your head over the coming year must be judged according to the facts, and fantasy thinking must be banished altogether.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You do some of your best work under pressure and the work you do today will be out of this world. Looking back from the end of the year you will be grateful that you were forced to take a new path. It’s the right one for you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Either everything will go right for you today or nothing will go right – it’s one of those occasions where there is no middle ground. Fortunately, with Jupiter moving in your favor again even setbacks will brings gains of one sort or another. You can’t lose.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The situation you have to deal with today may be frustrating but if you knuckle down and apply yourself mentally you will find a solution that not only works but which you can apply quickly. It’s unlikely that you will be frustrated for long.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you let a rival on the work front do all the talking they will most likely end say something foolish and make you look good by comparison. By all means enjoy their discomfort – as they would if it was you on the receiving end.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If something of a creative nature no longer seems to be making much progress it might be wise to leave it for a while. Chances are you have been trying too hard for too long and need to step back a bit so you can get a fresh perspective.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A delay of some kind may be frustrating but don’t get too worked up about it. If you bide your time and just let events unfold you may be surprised to discover that whatever was holding you back has also been working in your favour.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will hear a story of some sort today and if you are smart you won’t believe a word of it. According to the planets someone is trying to mislead you so they can profit from your mistakes. But you’re not that easily fooled – are you?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may not be in a chatty mood but you will have to talk to someone today, if only to find out what they are up to and if their actions could affect you. Most likely you’re safe, but keep an eye on their doings over the next few days.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It’s okay to be concerned about a financial matter but now that Jupiter is moving through the money area of your chart you must not allow your fears to get out of hand. Chances are you have precious little to worry about, and so much to look forward to.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You like a good discussion over the issues of the day and one particular person will say something today that opens your mind to a whole new range of possibilities. You can never know it all but you can keep growing in understanding.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A showdown of some kind is likely today and it is of the utmost importance that you do not back down. If you do it will give your rivals and enemies the impression that you can be cowed into submission. Act tough even if you don’t feel tough.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may enjoy taking the opposite view to most other people but you must also expect some kind of backlash. Some people, sadly, take what goes on in the world far too seriously, and they are the people you need to identify and keep at arm’s length.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com