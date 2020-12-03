Your daily horoscope: December 3

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There have been times of late when you feared you had missed your chance and might not get another opportunity to prove yourself. That’s nonsense. Fame and fortune can be yours if you want them but you’ll need to show levels of desire that were previously missing.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Ignore what the critics and cynics might be saying and get on and do what feels right to you personally. As the first sign of the zodiac you are more independent than most and what matters now is that you show some truly independent thinking.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Why are you worrying so much about money? Whatever the reason might be you need to get past it and start acting in ways that will attract true wealth and prosperity. Strangely, not caring too much about what you own and earn could help you grow rich.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may think you know what makes a loved one tick but the planets warn you are taking too much about them for granted and putting yourself at a disadvantage as a result. Never believe that other people think the same way as you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be hard-working by nature but that is not an invitation to try to do everything yourself. The message of the planets today is that you need to find ways to spread the load. Get other people involved in what you are working on.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You don’t lack for confidence – in fact you have too much of the stuff – but on this occasion it’s not confidence you need but common sense. The planets warn if you take foolish risks you will have no one but yourself to blame if things start going wrong.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Minor disputes could easily morph into major disagreements over the next 24 hours, so promise yourself that you won’t let the emotional side of your nature take charge. You don’t have to be overly pragmatic but you do have to think of possible consequences.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Before blaming other people for what’s gone wrong try looking at your own input and what you might have done better. As a Libra you know how to stand outside yourself and see the bigger picture, so there’s no excuse for not recognizing the truth.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The only danger today is that you could waste your hard-earned cash on things you don’t need, for no better reason than you are bored. Whatever you were planning to spend try getting through the day on a third of that amount. It won’t be difficult.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your energy levels may be high at the moment but you cannot decide what you should be doing with it all. But who says you have to do anything? Some days are made to be taken at a more leisurely pace and this is definitely one of them.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart is making you a bit fearful and it won’t be until later in the month that you regain the sense of self you currently seem to be lacking. Today, try doing less, thinking more and loving without limits.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

This is one of those occasions when it will pay you to be blunt, even when dealing with friends and family members. Say what you have to say and make sure everyone understands that you are not playing games. Serious times call for serious efforts.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must stay calm today, even if others are running all over the place like the proverbial headless chickens. Your laid-back attitude will rub off on those around you and make it less likely that friends and loved ones will get swept away in the confusion.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com