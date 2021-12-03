Sagittarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The influence of Uranus on your birthday could disrupt things a bit over the coming year but those disruptions will work in your favour, especially on the work front where power struggles you are not a part of could result in changes that benefit you hugely.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try to lighten up a bit today. The approaching solar eclipse is sure to present you with at least one, and maybe several, opportunities to enrich yourself, so there is no need to be uptight. Life is good and getting better by the minute, so be happy.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t try to avoid a tough decision of some kind. Cosmic activity in the wealth area of your chart means there could be a lot of money at stake, so the choices you make will be of huge importance, not just for you but for other people too.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Reach out to others and get them to join you in whatever creative activity you are enjoying. You will be able to do a lot on your own over the next few days, but you will do much more if you bring like-minded people onto your team.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As a cardinal sign you enjoy a challenge and that’s just as well because tomorrow’s eclipse will in some way or other put you on the spot regarding your work. Make sure others can see you are serious about doing the best possible job that you can.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try to be a bit more open-minded and light-hearted today. The sun in the most dynamic area of your chart at this time of year encourages you to believe that all things are possible, and they are, but the right attitude is essential both at home and at work.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The most important thing now is that you stand your ground and don’t give in to either threats or bribes. The more pressure others put you under today and over the weekend the less likely it is their proposals will benefit you in any big way.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

By all means be assertive today but don’t forget that other people have feelings and respond better to persuasion than to coercion. Let them know what it is you want from them but say it with a smile rather than a snarl. You’ll get more cooperation that way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is a ruthless side to the Scorpio nature that for the most part you keep well hidden, but what occurs today means you cannot afford to pretend to be nice. Friendship is important, of course, but on this occasion friendship comes second to getting things done!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Tomorrow’s solar eclipse means the cosmic powers are very much on your side, so put a name to your dream and go after it with 100 per cent commitment and 100 per cent self-belief. If you want to win you will win, it’s as simple as that.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You seem to believe that someone has got you in their sights and is waiting for the right moment to bring you down. That may be true but more likely you are allowing unfounded fears to get the better of you. Who would dare take you on?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It’s easy to get impatient with those who don’t think or act as fast as you do, but if you are smart you will make allowances for lesser mortals and give them lots of encouragement rather than criticism. Build them up, don’t knock them down.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Nothing in life stays the same for long and it is important that you recognize and accept that truth today. The good news is that what changes over the next few days will create opportunities that you are well placed to take advantage of.

