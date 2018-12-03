Your daily horoscope: December 3

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Mars link on your birthday will boost your energy levels and make success more likely, but there is a danger you will spread yourself too thin and not accomplish half as much as you should have. Be selective. Focus on two or three aims only.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Today’s sun-Mars link will encourage you to call it as you see it no matter how many people might complain that you are being too critical. Make sure that what you say is based squarely on fact, otherwise your enemies will enjoy making you look bad.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your attitude toward a certain person will harden today and no matter how much others say you should be more forgiving, you will find it difficult to let them off the hook. You’re in no mood to give anyone the benefit of the doubt.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Make an effort to spell out in plain and simple language what it is you are about to do. That way misunderstandings are less likely to occur. On the other hand, don’t give too much away. Be open about your long-term aims but stay vague about the details.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to let certain people know that you were not put on this Earth to do their bidding. As you have allowed them to take liberties for so long it won’t be easy but if you don’t get tough now you may never break free.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You won’t lack for confidence today and will be eager to make changes both at home and at work. But you need to make sure those changes are fully understood by the people who will be most affected. You have some explaining to do.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to let partners and loved ones know why you have taken a certain course of action. They may not agree with what you have done but they will appreciate the fact that you made an effort to explain yourself – and that’s half the battle.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Friends and relatives will give you whatever it is you most desire today. Whether or not it is good for you remains to be seen but your powers of persuasion are such that no one will deny you. Can you have too much of a good thing?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The people you have to deal with today don’t want flattery, they want facts, so make sure you know what is going on and make sure you are on top of whatever situation it is you are involved with. Don’t just look professional Scorpio, be professional.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have put off doing something you should have taken care of a long time ago far too many times already. Now you must get your act together and get on to it straight away. It won’t be half as tedious as you feared – IF you start now.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may not be able to escape your fears altogether but you don’t have to let them get on top of you. Make a conscious effort to remind yourself how lucky you are and how many new opportunities are coming your way – dozens of them!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you can’t handle a task on your own today don’t be afraid to ask for assistance. Friends and work colleagues will rally round if you ask them to but they can’t read your mind, so speak up and let them know you are struggling.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Mars in your sign at odds with the sun in the career area of your chart means it’s quite likely you will clash with someone in a position of power. Try not to go over the top in word or deed but don’t back down either. Be strong.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com