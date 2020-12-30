Your daily horoscope: December 30

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday means you will face a number of challenges over the coming year, but the good news is you will grow mentally and emotionally with each new experience. The more opposition you encounter the more success you will enjoy.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You could find it difficult to control your emotions today as the full moon stirs up memories you would prefer to forget. If someone tries to make you feel bad about yourself just laugh and make them believe you don’t care, even though you do.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Anyone who thinks you are lacking in the humour department will be proven wrong today as your sense of mischief gets the better of you. Go out of your way to show you’re a bit of a joker – and shun those who take life too seriously.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you take risks with money today you had better be prepared to lose it. A full moon in the financial area of your chart warns that no matter how confident you may be of turning a profit it is much more likely to end up as a loss.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A full moon in your birth sign means you won’t have much patience with other people – in fact the slightest little thing will annoy you. It won’t be a big deal so long as you keep your feelings under control, but if you can’t then things could get messy.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be in the mood to dance and sing now but no one seems to want to join in. Are you being snubbed? It’s more likely that friends and family and work colleagues have forgotten how to enjoy themselves. Make it your business to remind them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Do your own thing and ignore those who say you should be more of a team player. There will always be people who prefer to be negative and cautious, but you don’t have to be one of them. You’re an individual, not a robot who can’t think for yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You must be scrupulously honest with the people you work with over the next 24 hours, because even the smallest untruth will be found out and frowned upon. If your reputation is important to you then don’t give your rivals an opportunity to attack you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A difference of opinion over something trivial could escalate into a serious falling-out today, so be careful what you say and don’t take what other people say to heart. If at all possible, steer clear of topics that you are likely to disagree on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You won’t get far by being aggressive today, so make sure you are in the right frame of mind to chat with people on a friendly level, and make sure you have an excuse to leave quickly if you feel things are getting a little too heated.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

No matter how convinced you may be that you are in the right and someone else is in the wrong, and even if you can prove it, they won’t back down. Today’s full moon in your opposite sign means they are incapable of compromise, so keep your distance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Are you getting the support and encouragement you need from loves ones? If not, don’t worry about it because it’s only a passing phase. Later this week the cosmic picture will change and they will be all over you with offers of assistance.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Today’s full moon could make you somewhat impulsive but the good news is nothing too bad is likely to come of it. If you do go too far a simple apology will probably be enough to get you off the hook – but that is not an invitation to misbehave!

