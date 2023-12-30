Open this photo in gallery: CapricorniStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Take time out on your birthday to look back over the previous 12 months and assess how far you have come. You may be only one year older but you are wise beyond your years when it comes to understanding life and making the most of it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Have you been making the most of your talents? Whatever triumphs you enjoyed during the year now ending you would be the first to admit you could have done more – so make your plans, make them big and then amaze the world with your hunger for success.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not be able to work up much enthusiasm for what you have to work on this weekend but if you do it to the best of your abilities the rewards that come your way early in 2024 will please you no end, so make the effort.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The message of the stars for the last weekend of the year is that you are allowed to relax – in fact the universe is demanding that you slow down and enjoy the “moments”. Take your foot off the gas and ease up a bit, at least for now.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You can be quite vulnerable to criticism and a negative comment from a friend could send you into an emotional tailspin this weekend. That isn’t the best way to end the year, so toughen up, believe in yourself and ignore what other people say about you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You seem to have got it into your head that some of the people you work alongside have been plotting against you but that simply isn’t true. Just because they are competitive doesn’t mean they are out to get you. Maybe they look at you the same way.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Stop trying to control each and every aspect of your life and allow events to guide you in the direction the universe wants you to go. Your life is unfolding according to the grand cosmic design, so why try so hard when you don’t have to?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The softer, gentler side of your nature will be on show over the next 48 hours and you will assist those in need with no questions asked. Doing good things for other people will make you feel good too, not just about yourself but about life in general.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

As Jupiter ends its retrograde phase in the partnership area of your chart this weekend you will find it easier to trust people both at home and at work. If someone approaches you with a proposal you must hear them out. It could change your life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Keep routine tasks to a minimum this weekend because the more of an effort you make the less you are likely to accomplish. Instead, see out the year with family and friends and celebrate all the good times you had together in 2023.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You seem to be in an unusually forgiving mood at the moment, most likely because it’s the end of the year and you cannot be bothered to make a big deal of anything. Just don’t let your guard down so much that others might be tempted to cheat you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will be remarkably open to alternative viewpoints this weekend – which isn’t like you at all – and one of those viewpoints could get you thinking in new and potentially profitable directions. It’s almost like you are seeing with a new pair of eyes.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

What happens this weekend will bring the old year to a satisfying close and set you up for an amazing start to 2024. Never doubt that the universe is on your side and never doubt that your life is, was and always will be on an upward curve.

