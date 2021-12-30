Capricorn.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your insights into what is going on in the world will put you at an advantage when dealing with people who rarely look below the surface of things. You’ll see far and you’ll see deep this year, and what you see is sure to delight you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be under a bit of pressure at the moment but your ruling planet Mars will provide you with the courage to overcome whatever is challenging you. Once you have the situation under control you must keep it that way – don’t let it slip back again.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

No one has the right to force you to do things you don’t want to do. Saturn’s influence in the career area of your chart could see you clash with someone in a position of authority but there is nothing they can do to harm you, so stay calm.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There may have been times of late when you wondered if it was worth making an effort to help other people but what occurs over the next few days will make it very clear it was. What you did for them will be done for you in return.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You can be a bit possessive at times and if you hold on to a relationship too tightly today you may run the risk of losing it. Where affairs of the heart are concerned a lighter touch is usually the right touch, so relax and enjoy your moments together.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you exert yourself beyond your natural limits today, physically or mentally, you could find that your energy evaporates before you’ve had the chance to finish what you are working on. You may be a Leo but you still need to pace yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

This could be one of those days when the best way to be tender is to be tough, especially when dealing with people who never seem to learn unless everything goes wrong. Both at home and at work you can and you must lay down the law.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Anyone who thinks you are a pushover when it comes to negotiations will soon realize how misguided they have been. Let others know what your position is, then stick to it rigidly no matter what threats or bribes they use to change your mind.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It’s okay to make mistakes Scorpio, so if you do something wrong today just add it to the list of learning experiences and resolve not to make the same sort of mistake again. Why criticize yourself when others are only too happy to do it for you?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Mars in your sign will protect you from harm today, especially if you are on the move, but that is not an invitation to take foolish risks. Show the world you know how to pace yourself sensibly, even when you feel you don’t have to.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Saturn, your ruler, links with Mars today, so it’s quite likely you will feel a surge of energy and enthusiasm. That’s great, but you need to be aware this is only a passing phase. Don’t commit yourself to projects that may take months to complete.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

This may be a tough time for you but the fact is you have been through worse and come out ahead of the game, so why worry? Get friends and relatives to fight by your side and together you will make light work of any and all challenges.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Challenges will come thick and fast over the next few days but if you meet them head on you could make a name for yourself. Changes on the work front may be unsettling for some but for you they will be an opportunity, so why be alarmed?

