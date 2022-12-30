Capricorn.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Mars link on your birthday will endow you with plenty of energy but to make the most of it you will need to have a clear and consistent long-term plan. Make a list of your top three aims and always keep them at the forefront of your mind.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The old year may be winding down but you will get a new opportunity to impress employers and other powerful people today and over the weekend. You need to remember though that an opportunity is not the same as a certainty. Be careful.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you get the chance to settle an old score today you are strongly advised to let it pass. You don’t have to get even for every insult you have suffered and the planets indicate you will profit more if you forgive, forget and move on.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try not to be too suspicious of other people’s motives. It may seem as if they are trying to maneuver you into a position where they can take advantage but almost certainly you are reading too much into the situation. Lighten up, life is still good.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you said something that a loved one took offence to recently now is a good time to kiss and make up. You may have to do some kind of penance to get back in their good books but it won’t be too demanding. It’s worth the effort.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Steer clear of people who try to make every minor setback look like the end of the world. You know who they are, so for the sake of your mental and emotional health make your excuses and go someplace they can’t find you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The Sun in Capricorn gives you the power to make things happen but today’s Sun-Mars link warns if you push others too hard, especially on the work front, you could cause a backlash of some kind early in the new year. Play nice instead.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sun’s link to Mars warns you could get a bit touchy over the next 24 hours, but now you are aware of that fact you can take steps to control your mood swings. Above all you need to steer clear of people whose outlook is unceasingly negative.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will find it easy to reach out to people today and over the weekend but you must also be on your guard, especially when dealing with financial matters. You cannot afford to assume that colleagues and business partners know what they are talking about.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Pay attention to your spending patterns over the next 24 hours because the planets warn there is a danger you could make a series of small purchases that quickly add up to a sizeable chunk of money. Don’t squander your cash on trivial things.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may not have a care in the world at the moment but that does not mean you can afford to be careless. On the work front, especially, if you take risks when you don’t have to you may end up paying a hefty price for failure.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

With so much cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart you will be doing a lot of thinking today and over the weekend. Nothing wrong with that, of course, but don’t think so long and so hard that you neglect to take action.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your hopes and dreams are important and you must not let anyone, not even loved ones and friends, talk you out of pursuing them. If you think it you can do it, so believe in yourself 100 per cent and give your all over the new year period.

