Your daily horoscope: December 30

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Uranus link on your birthday means your mind will be full of outrageous ideas, but just because they are outrageous does not mean they cannot be made to work. If you can think it you can find ways to make it happen, so think big – then act.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t waste time trying to explain why you must take a certain course of action, just get on with it and let the chips fall where they will. If you listen to others you are unlikely to get from point A to point B without taking some major detours.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t shut yourself away from the world – get out there and show friends and foes alike what a winner looks like! No matter how big the challenges that confront you over the next few days you will still come out ahead of the game.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You are wasting too much time and energy on things that are of no importance, so cut out of your life anything and everything that does not lead you at least one step closer to your ultimate goal. It’s time to get serious Gemini!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be emotional by nature but today you must use your head in all matters, even if it means going against what your heart says you should do. Also, be aware that you are being observed at all times by friends and colleagues and act accordingly.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your mind will move at lightning speed today and it’s quite likely that few people will be able to keep up with your ever-changing thought processes. Should you slow down so they have a chance to catch up with you? As if you would!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

No matter how unsettling events may be over the next 24 hours you can and you must keep your nerve. With Mercury, your ruler, linked to changes planet Uranus you can be sure that whatever happens you will be one of those who benefit most.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may have all the facts and figures at your fingertips and you may be utterly convinced that you are in the right, but that won’t mean a thing to someone you work or do business with. Do yourself a favour and let them have their way this time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to be a bit more flexible in your thinking than you have been of late. You could start by admitting, if only to yourself, that other people do sometimes have good ideas of their own, and that some of those ideas may be worth following up on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are entitled to put forward your opinions, but you need to accept that other people are also entitled to call it as they see it, even when their views and your views are radically different. Just because you disagree does not mean you can’t be friends.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

By all means defend your own interests over the next few days but don’t lose sight of the fact that other people have interests too, and theirs may be very different to your own. Either find ways to co-exist or keep a respectful distance between you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There may be no logical reason why someone annoys you so much but the fact is they do and if you are sensible you will reduce possible points of friction between you. If you have to work together try to do so through a middle man or third party.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may agree with a cause of some kind but if the way that others go about it is not to your liking then maybe give it a miss. Despite what some people might say the ends do not justify the means. That’s just a recipe for tyranny.

