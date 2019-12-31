Your daily horoscope: December 31

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Are you brave enough to begin a new adventure? Of course you are. The coming year could be, and should be, the most productive period of your life so far – all you have to do is put a name to your dream and follow it through to the end.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may not always be gentle with other people but you should always be gentle with yourself. At this time of year more than most you can be a bit too self-critical and focus on your failings more than your successes. Why? You’re still a star.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It’s not easy for those born under the sign of the bull to see things from another person’s point of view, but it’s an effort worth making. Strive to understand why a loved one is acting the way they are. It could save an awful lot of heartache.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to cut ties with someone who has been holding you back for so long that you no longer seem to notice. There may be a few tears but you must not let that stop you. It’s not about sentiment, it’s about what is best for you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A sudden attraction is likely today and almost immediately you will start to wonder if it might develop into something deeper and stronger. Maybe it will, maybe it won’t, but don’t spend so much time thinking about it that you neglect to enjoy the moment.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Cosmic activity in the well-being area of your chart makes this a good time to start a new fitness regime. Don’t do too much all in one go, but don’t do too little either. Set yourself reasonable goals and move toward them a step at a time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

This is the ideal time to start something new, something that stretches you to the full. The important thing is that you commit yourself to it and promise that you won’t stop until you have reached your goal. Stamina is more important than talent.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Recent weeks have been quite tiring but you don’t have time to rest just yet. As the old year gives way to the new you must keep pushing yourself, both in your personal life and at work. Each new day can be a new year in itself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You won’t find the warmth of human contact sitting at home by yourself, so get up and get out into the world. This could be and should be a sociable time for you, so make sure you are seen in all the right places and with all the right people.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

At some stage today you need to look back over the past 12 months and come to terms with issues that did not work out the way you expected. They are done now – gone, over, finished – so recognize them one last time then bid them a final farewell.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The new year is about to begin with one of the most positive cosmic configurations you could hope for, and if you focus that energy in one, two, at the most three major directions there is no limit to what you can accomplish. The future belongs to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not be happy with the way others are behaving but there is precious little you can do about it, so don’t let their actions stop you from having a good time. You may want what is best for them, but today, and tonight, must be about you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

More than anything now the planets urge you to think for yourself. No doubt there are at least a dozen explanations for what has taken place in recent weeks but none of them matter. It’s the way you choose to look at the world that creates your reality.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com