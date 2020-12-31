Your daily horoscope: December 31

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be cautious by nature but deep down you can sense that you need to get past your inhibitions and be more active professionally and socially. What can you do in 2021 that will have a positive effect on the world? Do it, and do it well.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Be careful what you say today, because if you give voice to ideas that people in positions of authority don’t much like it could cost you financially and professionally in the long-term. Just this once, try keeping your opinions to yourself … for now.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Steer clear of extremes, even though some people may be pushing you to say and do things that are guaranteed to stir it up. It may be the last day of the year but do you really want to end 2020 on bad terms with colleagues and neighbors?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You enjoy being different but what you do over the next 24 hours is likely to take even those who know you well by surprise. Make sure they understand this is something you must do on your own and not something you expect them to help you with.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Upheavals are likely over the next few days and there won’t be much you can do about it, so sit back and enjoy the ride. Bid 2020 a fond farewell and promise yourself that the next 12 months will be noticeably better than the past 12 months.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Work and health matters are uppermost in your mind at the moment and that’s good because early in the new year you will need to change the way you do things that take a toll on both your mind and your body. Try being kind to yourself Leo.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be tempted to do something outrageous to see the old year out with a bang, but make sure you know who your actions are likely to affect and try to predict what their response might be. It’s a time to make friends, not more enemies!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will get at least one and maybe several opportunities to move up in the world during the early part of the new year, so prepare yourself mentally and emotionally and be ready physically too, because you may have to move at a moment’s notice.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You can sense that new opportunities will be coming your way soon and because of that you are very much looking forward to 2021. If you want to increase your chances of success you must keep your plans flexible. Allow yourself to be guided by events.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A number of things you thought were important went out of your life in 2020 but now that they have gone you don’t miss them a bit. Take that as a sign you have been living with too much unnecessary baggage. What more could you get rid of?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Because you feel so excited by what the new year has to offer you may be tempted to make some serious changes, but is that such a good idea? The fact is you don’t need to do anything at all. Let the universe point you in the right direction.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It’s quite likely that someone will try to push your emotional buttons today, in the hope that you will react and make yourself look bad. But you don’t have to play their silly game. Make out you cannot see or hear them. Act as if they don’t exist.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The planets warn that some people in your social circle will need to be kept apart over the next 24 hours. To do that you may have to make two different sets of arrangements to see in the new year, but at least it should keep things civil.

