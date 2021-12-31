Capricorn.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Issues that once meant a lot to you won’t worry you at all over the coming year. Why? Because your mind has moved up to a higher level of awareness. Where before you saw only chaos and confusion now you can see there is a real cosmic plan.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Put your worries behind you and see in the new year with a smile on your face. The current cosmic outlook is hugely positive, so give yourself permission to have fun and be the life and soul of the party sort that others want to get close to.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t worry about your money situation – get out into the world and see in 2022 in whatever way makes you happiest and no matter how much it costs. You’ve got a whole new year ahead of you to find ways to make ends meet.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What happens in your world depends overwhelmingly on your own thoughts and feelings, so think and feel only good things about yourself and your loved ones and friends. If you can imagine a wonderful future then you are sure to experience it too.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There are so many openings and opportunities available to you now that you may have trouble making up your mind what to do next. The important thing today, and every day, is that once you choose a path you must follow it through to the end.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Take whatever dreams exist in your head and bring them to the world’s attention. You may be surprised to find just how many of the people around you share your vision for the future – and if you work together you can make it happen.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you turn on the charm today family and friends will go out of their way to provide what it is you desire. Creatively and romantically the old year will close on a high, and the new year will begin on a level you may never have experienced before.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You don’t have to do anything special as the old year draws to a close, you just have to be kind to yourself and to those who play important roles in your existence. Partnerships and relationships will be especially productive as 2022 gets underway.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

At some stage today you will come to the conclusion that old fights and feuds are no longer worth getting annoyed about. You may not be able to forgive what certain people said and did but you can easily forget about it. It’s time to move on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If your head tells you one thing today and your heart tells you another it is your heart you must follow. You may be logical by nature but sometimes it is your feelings that are more important and one of those times is now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Everything will go right for you today and over the first weekend of the new year. Even when you appear to have made a wrong move the universe will step in and manipulate reality until your wrong move becomes the one and only right move.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Is romance high on your agenda as the old year comes to a close? It should be. Someone you have admired from afar will find their way to your side over the next few days and it won’t be long before you realize how much they admire you too.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This looks like being a new year to remember for all the right reasons, so make a conscious effort to look on the bright side, especially as certain people seem determined to wallow in doom and gloom. The world’s future has in fact never been brighter.

