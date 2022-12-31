Capricorn.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will get advice from anyone and everyone this year – and you must ignore it all. The only words you need to listen to are those that come from within, so turn down the volume on the outside world and let your inner voice speak.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your status may have risen dramatically in recent weeks but don’t start believing you can do as you please and get away with it. Be sensible when dealing with people in positions of power – the idea is to get them on your side.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It’s not like you to go over the top and do something outrageous but there is every chance you will do so this weekend. Maybe it’s high spirits as a new year begins but don’t get carried away and risk alienating friends of a more conservative nature.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You must take other people’s views and opinions into account this weekend. If you want to improve your financial position you are going to need certain individuals on your side, so let them know that you value their ideas – even if, secretly, you don’t!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you want to get things done over the next 48 hours you are going to have to work closely with other people, including some you probably don’t like. Let them know you will assist them if they are prepared to assist you, and mean it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have been driving yourself hard of late and would be wise to slow down a bit. There will be plenty of opportunities to get ahead early in the new year, so give yourself a weekend off and enjoy some quality time with friends and loved ones.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may be the final weekend of the old year but it is also the first weekend of the new year, so stay sharp and get things done, especially on the work front where your creativity and commitment will not go unnoticed by the powers that be.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It may be the case that colleagues have the upper hand at the moment but that does not mean you must go out of your way to keep them happy. Look after your own needs this weekend and only help those who both ask for and deserve your assistance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This may be a carefree time for you but don’t get carried away or you may look back in a week or two and regret being foolish. You must, above all, be serious about your career. Never have anything less than high hopes for yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

This could be a lucky weekend for you, financially at least, so keep your eyes and ears open and don’t be slow to act if a new opportunity arises. If someone else’s loss is your gain then that’s just the way it is – don’t feel guilty about it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The old year may be coming to a close but you are not about to slow down. On the contrary, as you still have several things on the go you will move into 2023 with levels of energy and enthusiasm that your rivals both envy and admire.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Have high expectations of yourself as you move into the new year but keep your feet on the ground as well. If you need to end a project of some kind now is as good a time as any, but make sure you have something ready to replace it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It’s good that you expect the best of yourself but the planets warn you must not go into the new year expecting too much. Make sure your aims for the next few weeks are sensible – you’ve got a whole year ahead of you in which to conquer the world.

