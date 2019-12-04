Your daily horoscope: December 4

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Be the one who pulls the strings this year rather than the one who dances at the end of them. As much as you can, be your own boss. That way you will be in charge not only of yourself but also of those who want to work with you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There will be no end of opportunities to impress people in positions of power over the next few days. Now that Jupiter is moving through the career area of your chart your every move will meet with their approval. They want you to do well.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There is no limit to what you can create and how far you can travel. Others may say that heading off into the wide blue yonder is irresponsible and, to a point, they may be correct. Sometimes though you just have to follow your muse.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

No one is asking you to cut your spending back to such an extent that you can no longer enjoy life but you do need to spend less on things you don’t need – which is about 90 per cent of what you’ve been buying! Time to make savings.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Partners and loved ones will be hugely helpful over the next few days and you have every right and every reason to take advantage of the situation. You may need to remind yourself though that sooner or later you will have to rely on yourself again.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

People you work with and for will expect you to deliver today and you must not let them down. But don’t put yourself out to such an extent that you risk burning yourself out. Nothing is more important than your well-being, so be smart and pace yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may have given a loved one the impression that you care more for your friends than you do for them, but that isn’t true. What can you say and do to make them realize that they are still number one in your life? Do it now – don’t wait!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Be careful who you pick a fight with over the next 24 hours because the planets warn that someone who thinks you are getting too much attention may be looking for ways to cut you down to size. Be nice to everyone, even people you don’t like.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may have a lot to say for yourself today but make sure your words are positive and build people up rather than knock them down. Creative criticism is fine, of course, but why be critical at all? Find things you can praise others for.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are in tune with the spirit of the times at the moment – so why aren’t you singing? Whatever it is that is making you a bit glum you need to get past it because there are so many opportunities waiting to be taken advantage of. Cheer up!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It may surprise you how easy it is now to get what you desire. Both in your personal life and at work others want to do things for you, and to make them happy you should let them. You have an aura around you that attracts like-minded people.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your confidence may not be what it should be at the moment but it’s no big worry. Cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart makes you fret too much about the world and its woes. Try looking on the bright side for once.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Self-doubt may come calling today but if it does you must force it to leave straight away. The best way to do that is to surround yourself with people who are positive in word and deed. Their sunny outlook on life will raise your own spirits higher.

