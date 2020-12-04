Your daily horoscope: December 4

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your birthday chart urges you to get your act together and get out into the world again. There are so many causes that would benefit from the kind of passion you have to offer, so stop wasting time on trivial people and trivial issues and take the lead.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You are determined to be assertive and adventurous and to make use of the many opportunities now coming your way, but spare a thought for friends and family members who may not be as bullish about their prospects as you. What can you do to assist them?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you can’t get what you want today there is every likelihood you will make up for it tomorrow, so keep believing that you are on the right track and keep acting as if you cannot possibly fail – and you won’t, at least over the longer term.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It’s great that you are so enthusiastic about what you are doing but it’s unlikely that everyone you live and work with shares your positive outlook. It will pay you to take some time today to explain why they don’t need to be so negative. Life is still good.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It’s possible that you could lose patience with someone you work with today, simply because they don’t share your high standards in getting a job done. Let them know they need to up their game, or look for one more suited to their lesser talents.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

By all means be generous with your time and expertise but don’t be so generous that you end up exhausting yourself. Do you really want to end up doing everything for everyone else but nothing for yourself? A touch of selfishness might be no bad thing.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t get so carried away with a money-making scheme that common sense goes out the window. If the rewards on offer are so high it’s because the risks are high too. Can you afford to lose what you are being asked to put in? If not, steer clear!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You could fall head over heels for someone you meet today but the downside is they may not be right for you in the long term. By all means have fun together, but if you are expecting the relationship to stand the test of time you may be disappointed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What you have to do today may be tiresome but you are advised to tackle the task with energy and enthusiasm – even if you have to fake it. Important people will take note of your professionalism, and something seriously good could come of it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It might be wise not to make too many plans for today and over the weekend, because the planets suggest something unexpected is about to occur. Don’t worry, it won’t be the sort of unexpected event you would prefer to avoid – it will delight you!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Squabbles of one sort or another are likely over the next 24 hours but however heated it gets at times you must keep a sense of perspective. In the greater scheme of things your petty differences are of little concern. Take a look at the world around you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Social activities could be a lot of fun today but be careful you don’t overdo it and spend a large chunk of the weekend recovering. Moderation in everything is essential, so keep your desires in check and don’t let the party spirit sweep you away.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You could lose your cool over something today that on most other occasions would not bother you in the slightest. It’s likely that someone is deliberately winding you up because they want to see you get angry and make a mistake. Don’t fall for it.

