IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A solar eclipse on your birthday means you are marked for greatness. That does not mean you will be a celebrity, but it does mean you are destined to change people in important ways. Others will praise you for being a role model – and copy you too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You don’t need every little thing in your life to be in perfect position before you make your move, you just need to believe in yourself and then get going. The solar eclipse suggests that, whatever game you’re playing, you’ve a better than even chance of winning.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

This is the perfect time to give wings to a dream you have nurtured in secret for months, maybe even years. You no longer have to pretend that you are happy doing one thing when you really want to be doing something totally different. Make that big change!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to get serious about your long-term ambitions and you need to recognize that success is more likely to arrive if you don’t try to do it all on your own but join forces with like-minded people. Together you’ll enjoy a bright new future.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may want to make a name for yourself but you don’t have to make enemies while you are doing it. The solar eclipse will give a lift to work-related ambitions but you are strongly advised to keep things friendly rather than risk confrontation.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your luck is well and truly in now and no matter what you choose to do the results are sure to be great. Anything related to romance and creativity is under especially good stars, so this is not the time to avoid the spotlight. As if you would!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The tide is slowly but surely turning in your favor and what happens this weekend should convince you that if you keep working away the breakthrough you’ve been seeking won’t be long in coming. Be positive and be ready to welcome back the good times.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Regrets and remorse of any kind must be rejected, because what is coming up in your life will be enough to make even the most downhearted Libra joyous again. Get out and about and meet people this weekend. You’ve got more friends than you realize.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What occurs over the next 48 hours may not seem that important but if you allow it to lead you in a new direction you might just make a lot of money. A good idea whose time has come could be worth more than its weight in gold.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

This weekend’s solar eclipse is probably the best cosmic omen of the entire year. Now is the time to decide, once and for all, how you are going to make your mark, and make your fortune too. All things are possible if you desire them enough.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Can you trust what other people tell you? Probably not. What friends and co-workers say this weekend may sound genuine but that does not mean it will be correct. You have a much better grasp of reality than they do, so trust your own inner voice.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Lady Luck will smile on you this weekend, and if you smile back at her you could be best buddies forever. The spirit of the times is very much in harmony with your own spirit now, so expect some amazingly good things to materialize.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you want to move higher on the ladder of success then now is the time to make sure that employers and other important people know who you are and what you can do. It’s okay to be more assertive than usual – the powers that be will appreciate it.

