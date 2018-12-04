Your daily horoscope: December 4

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Changes will come thick and fast over the next 12 months and it will be a rare day indeed when nothing much happens. The good news is you will love every minute of it. You’ve never been one to settle for the easy life.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Yes, of course, some of the people you have to deal with get on your nerves, but no matter what they might say or do you must not let personal feelings get in the way of your professional responsibilities. Rise above pettiness Aries.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You must pace yourself sensibly today, because if you try to force things you may end up doing yourself some harm. If you don’t have the energy or the inclination to do a certain task, then don’t do it. No one can make you, can they!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

This is a good day for all kinds of communication, so let others know what you are up to and what they can do to assist you. Chances are they will be only too happy to help, so they can bask in the glow of your success.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

No matter how many things you may have on the go at the moment you must still find time to take care of the needs of the people who love you. You may be intensely ambitious but on this occasion your ambitions can wait.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You don’t seem to be taking life too seriously at the moment and that’s good. Do whatever takes your fancy over the next 24 hours, no matter how trivial it may seem to other people. There is always something to laugh about.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something will happen today that throws your plans into confusion. That’s the bad news. The good news is that on this occasion chaos will most likely be creative. You need to get out of a rut Virgo and today’s events will assist you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You seem to be in one of those moods when whatever other people say you delight in taking the opposite viewpoint. It might be fun but watch out you don’t make an enemy of someone it might have been better to keep on your side.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Anyone who tries to take liberties with your generous nature today will learn very quickly just how dangerous that can be. That applies especially to your working environment, where you have no time for people who don’t pull their weight.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You must be at the centre of what’s going on, even if it risks damaging your reputation. Usually it’s other people who are warned not to get too close to you but today it’s the other way around – you need to be careful who you befriend.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The planets are urging you to pull out all the stops and show what you can do. But what you do must be done by the rule book. If you try to cut corners it won’t work and, worse, your reputation for straight dealing could suffer.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Can you trust what a friend has to tell you? You want to, of course, but there’s a nagging feeling in the back of your brain that they might be telling you lies, even if for the best of reasons. Find out what’s really going on.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Something unsettling will occur today, something that throws your plans up in the air, and you will have to act quickly to regain control of the situation. Hold on tight because it’s going to be a bumpy ride, though quite probably an enjoyable one too.

