Your daily horoscope: December 5

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If life has been getting on top of you of late then it suggests you need to adjust your thinking. You can’t change the world – well, maybe just a bit – but you can change the way you approach it. Try a less judgmental and more accepting manner this year.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There will be so much movement in your life today, with so many people coming and going, that your head will be in a serious spin. If it gets too much for you, find a quiet place where you can be on your own for an hour or two.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may be the case that someone is trying to undermine your authority but they can only succeed if you do nothing about it. Find out what they have been saying about you then let the right people know what the truth is. You’ll be the one they believe.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is no point feeling guilty about something that is clearly not your fault. Yes, maybe you should have seen trouble brewing and stepped in to do something about it, but you are not the only one who could have stopped it, so quit beating yourself up.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You should know by now that everything balances out in the end and that the universe settles debts without using money, so why are you still worrying about what you are owed? You already have everything you need in life, so make more of that.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you are still lagging a bit on the work front then now is the time to make an extra effort. Once you start you will be amazed to find that your energy levels are much higher than you thought they were. It’s getting started that’s the tough bit.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Even the worst situations tend to resolve themselves over time, so there is no need to worry about a situation that, in the greater scheme of things, is of only minor importance. Put it out of your mind and let the universe work on it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Even if you are the sort of Libra who is quite happy to let other people make decisions for you, as from today you must be a bit more hands-on. The only way to make sure a job is done well is to take charge and do it yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You must not allow any kind of negative thinking to take hold in your mind. Above all, steer clear of worrying about what is going on in the world at large. Instead, focus on your own backyard and make sure that loved ones are happy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The mood with which you greet the day is often the mood that stays with you throughout the day, so if you feel a bit grumpy you must find a way to snap out of it. What is it that makes you smile the most? Watch or do that.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It may seem as if you are moving in the opposite direction to those around you but even if you are it makes no difference. Ultimately we are all heading towards the same goal and if you want to take a detour or two along the way that’s fine.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not care much for conspiracy theories but it really does seem as if there are things going on behind the scenes that are designed to make sure a particular result comes about. Do you think it’s a good result? If so, don’t worry about it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Whatever it is you are working on today you must check the facts and figures for yourself. If you allow other people to do it for you there is a fifty-fifty chance at least that they will mess it up. Do it yourself if you want it done right.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com