Your daily horoscope: December 5

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your ruler, Jupiter, is the planet of good fortune but also of expansion and exaggeration, so be careful you don’t go too far or take on too much this year. Have two or three clearly defined major goals and focus on them with laser-like intensity.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Co-operation is very much the key to success this weekend. You can work alone if you wish but it will probably take you a lot longer to reach your goals than if you had enlisted others to help you. You can still be the boss, of course.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try not to be possessive about either people or things this weekend. If you refuse to share what you have it could rebound on you later when you need something from other people and they refuse to give it to you because they are still angry.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you are serious about your ambitions – and you should be – you must consult those whose support, moral and financial, you are likely to need. There’s no limit to what you can achieve, but there is a limit to how much you can do on your own.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will have to work hard over the next 48 hours to make the most of your opportunities. You may have no end of creative and artistic ideas but if you are serious about turning them into realities you need to roll up your sleeves and get stuck in.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

With both the sun and Mercury now moving through the most dynamic area of your chart you can and you must aim higher than ever before. If you fail to start something because you fear you won’t be able to finish it you will never forgive yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There will be times this weekend when you feel like screaming at some of the people you have to deal with because they seem incapable of grasping what you are trying to do. Spell it out for them in plain and simple language. You MUST get through to them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Words should come easy to you now but that does not mean that the more you say the more you will accomplish. In fact, the fewer words you use the more power and influence each individual word and sentence will carry. It’s about quality, not quantity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

With Venus in your sign you probably won’t want to take things too seriously this weekend and that’s good. Spend time with friends and family and put the cares of the world behind you for a while. Love and laughter are by far the best medicine.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you want to change your life for the better now is the time to get serious about it. You might say you were serious about it before but did you really invest 100 per cent of your time and energy in transforming your existence? Go all the way!

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Although you might prefer to keep a low profile over the next 48 hours chances are friends and family members will need your assistance, and you’re not the sort to say No to those you love. Do what you can for them but, if possible, do it quietly.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Good things seem to be coming your way again and the planets indicate it won’t be long before you are back to your fun-loving self. It won’t all be wine and roses this weekend though. A tough situation will require a tough guy approach.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The best way to make an impression on employers and people in positions of power is to back up your intuition about a work-related problem with practical suggestions as to how to resolve it. Everyone admires those who come up with solutions.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com