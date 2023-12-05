Open this photo in gallery: Sagittarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Values planet Venus links nicely with Saturn, planet of success, on your birthday this year, which suggests that everything is about to fall into place. Rewards for past efforts will arrive on an almost daily basis – and you have earned each and every one of them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The more the so-called experts tell you what is right and what is wrong the more you will need to look at the evidence yourself and make up your own mind. Just because they are experts does not mean they don’t have an agenda.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may think that your latest idea is the best thing since sliced bread but if you are expecting to be showered with praise you may be disappointed. Yes, it’s a good idea, but is it a genuinely great idea? Maybe you are over-dramatizing its importance.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You must not allow your mind to be sidetracked by minor details over the next 24 hours, because you could easily miss out on something huge while focusing on something tiny. The bigger picture is what’s important, and what a great picture it is.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

What occurs today will bring a smile to your face and also distract you enough to help you forget what has been worrying you for several weeks. With creative activities under excellent stars this is an especially good time to develop your artistic talents.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Other people’s problems have taken up a lot of energy in recent days and now you need to back off a bit and make some space for yourself so you can replenish your physical, mental and emotional reserves. They are running dangerously low.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If a colleague or business partner says something about you today that simply isn’t true you must not let them get away with it. Challenge them to back up their claims with facts and, if they can’t, demand a public apology. Your reputation depends on it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may have a few things to complain about today but why waste your time and energy on matters that you probably can’t do much about? Instead, act as if everything in your world is running smoothly and you are the happiest you have ever been.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may feel that if you take a risk, or two or three, they will pay off, maybe in a big way. Go ahead and follow your hunches, by all means, but don’t advertise what you are doing, just in case you get it wrong!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You don’t need to apply an extreme solution to an issue that should really be quite simple to resolve. If the only tool you possess is a hammer then every minor problem is going to look like a nail. Try employing a more subtle approach today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You know better than to chase after things you can never have but a friend seems determined to reach for something that is clearly too far away. Gently point out to them that they could be heading for a fall, then stand back so they don’t fall on you!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be a creature of logic but if your inner voice speaks to you today you must listen to it. On the career front especially your instincts will be finely tuned to what colleagues and employers are up to, and you may be able to profit from it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The message of the stars today Pisces is that you are worrying for no good reason and must trust where the universe is taking you. Your life is unfolding according to a cosmic design, so relax into your fate and enjoy all the good things it brings.

