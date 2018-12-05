Your daily horoscope: December 5

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Neptune link on your birthday will do wonders for your imaginative powers but it could also lead you down some rather strange roads. By all means explore the outer limits but make sure you know how to get back to home base!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Do whatever it takes to avoid petty arguments today, because you will need all your energy to strive for an important goal that is now within reach. What you accomplish over the next few days will set the scene for the many months.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The planets make it pretty clear that you have bitten off more than you can chew, that your talents don’t quite match up to the challenges you face. Don’t get angry with yourself about it though – all experience is good experience.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You must stick to the facts today, even if the facts are nowhere near as exciting as you would like them to be. If you try to insert wishful thinking into what you are doing the results could be embarrassing for all concerned.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Try to avoid arguments today, both at home and at work, because they are unlikely to be resolved in your favour, if indeed they are resolved at all. You need to find ways to work with partners and colleagues, ways that benefit everyone.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

With the sun, your ruler, at odds with Neptune, planet of illusion, you may find it hard to distinguish between fact and fiction. Don’t be surprised if something you thought was quite substantial turns out to have no substance at all.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Listen to what partners and loved ones have to tell you today but think carefully before you act on what they say. In fact you are strongly advised to hold off making any kind of decision while Neptune is so strong in your chart.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You can’t seem to make up your mind as to what you should believe and what you should be doing. But who says you have to make a decision about either one of them right now? Take your time. Tomorrow will be here soon enough.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be eager to test your ideas but don’t be so eager that you go off too early and make a silly mistake. Money matters, in particular, need to be handled with care over the next 24 hours. Don’t put at risk what you cannot afford to lose.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may have big plans, and they may be good plans, but the planets warn you must not rush things. The best time to launch a new project is when the moon is new on Friday. Until then, keep your head down and keep thinking.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Chances are you will find it hard to think straight today, and doubts and fears that would not worry you in the slightest most of the time will suddenly seem of huge importance. They’re not, so get a grip on yourself and get past them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may disagree with what a friend or family member has to tell you but there is no point making a big fuss about it because they have clearly made up their mind. Maybe they’re right, maybe you are being too cautious for your own good.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

According to the planets you are expecting far too much of yourself and need to adjust your sights so you are aiming for goals you have some chance of reaching. You have nothing to prove Pisces, either to yourself or to other people.

