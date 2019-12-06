Your daily horoscope: December 6

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Listen to what your inner voice is trying to tell you and act on what it says, even if your ego finds it hard to take. If you can open your mind to new ideas there is no telling where it might lead – but it will certainly be to some place good.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What takes place today may not be entirely to your liking but neither is it as disastrous as some people will try to claim. Life moves in cycles and is always creating new openings and new opportunities. Focus on finding them and you’ll be okay.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have a tendency to take life a bit too seriously at times and Mars in your opposite sign could cause you to get upset about a partnership issue that is actually of only minor importance. Calm down and keep smiling – it will come right in the end.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You seem to be in one of those moods where you only see the worst in the people you deal with, especially on the work front. Make a conscious effort today to look for the best in them instead – it’s always there, not far below the surface.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may find it hard to keep your temper when dealing with people who just go on and on about petty events, but if you take a few deep breaths and count to 10 you should be okay. Seriously Cancer, they’re not worth wasting time and energy on.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Be confident and follow your dream today, even if those you are closest to say your efforts are doomed to failure. By now they should know you well enough to understand that where Leo is concerned the word “cannot” just does not exist.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

What others tell you is important and what you believe is important will be two entirely different things today and the best way to resolve the situation is to close your ears and do what you were going to do anyway. What matters most is that you move fast.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Some of the decisions you take today may not endear you to friends and family members but that won’t stop you or even slow you down. As a cardinal sign you know that action is the key to success, so be bold and worry about the fallout later on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your life has reason and purpose and although there are times when you find that hard to believe deep down you know it is true. So ask yourself: What could you now be doing that makes a difference, not only for yourself but for the world at large?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Like it or not you will have to deal with someone today, and maybe over the weekend too, who is very much the kind of person you would prefer to avoid. Stay calm and, above all, be polite – not so much for their benefit but for your own.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may have issues with a certain individual but the planets suggest that your fates are in some way entwined, so make an effort to see things from their point of view and explain your own point of view clearly as well. Yes, you can find common ground.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to get motivated. You need to push yourself past your current blue mood and find joy in the world again. What is it that drives you on? What is it that makes you feel alive? So do it, and do it well. More importantly, do it now.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Whatever you do today, especially if it is related to your career, make sure you do it to the best of your abilities. Your reputation is on the line and if you give people in positions of power a reason to come down on you they will do – hard!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com