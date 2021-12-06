Sagittarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mars and Pluto combine on your birthday to add a ruthless touch to your otherwise easygoing nature. Whatever it is you want out of life you not only have the right but also the ability to make it your own. No one will stand in your way.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This is one of the best times of the year for you and it would be a crime of cosmic proportions to waste the opportunities now coming your way. Mars, your ruler, linked to Pluto today will make you utterly fearless. Aim high, then go even higher!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It’s good that you refuse to let anything faze you but you still need to keep your wits about you because there will be times when you have to act quickly and decisively if you want to stay in the game. Be the best Taurus you can be today.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun in your opposite sign at this time of year can highlight differences with friends and loved ones and work colleagues, but it also gives you the tools to use those differences productively. Opposites, working together, can make a really good team.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Today’s Mars-Pluto link means you will be eager to push the boundaries of what you can do, but you need to be realistic and recognize that you are human and have limits like everyone else. Knowing what those limits are will make it easier to succeed.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There may be a touch of hostility aimed in your direction today but it won’t be too bad and you don’t need to take it seriously. Most likely someone is annoyed that you are doing so well while they are struggling. That’s their problem, not yours.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Anyone who tries to stop you having fun today is not your friend and is not to be trusted. Give yourself permission to get out into the world and be sociable and friendly with everyone you meet. Your dazzling smile will open some interesting doors.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be impatient to get to work on your latest big project but no matter how eager and full of energy you may be the planets urge you to wait a day or two. Why? Because an unexpected event could play havoc with your plans.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You can, if you wish, throw off self-restraint and take on a dangerous task. You can, if you wish, ignore the advice of friends and push ahead regardless. And you would be right to do so. Mars in your sign, allied to Pluto, makes all things possible.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Life is good and getting better by the day, the hour and even the minute. How long will this lucky streak last? As long as you want it to. Your most valuable asset is your unceasing belief in your own ability. Turn those dreams into realities.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun in the most sensitive area of your chart encourages you to look inside yourself and discover what makes you tick. But don’t spend so long on self-analysis that you miss out on opportunities in the wider world, of which there will be plenty this week.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may have made up your mind about a professional matter but that does not mean you cannot change it again. If new information comes your way over the next 24 hours you must take it into consideration – then take swift and decisive action.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Something big is going to happen over the next few days and if you are smart and if you are quick you will find ways to take advantage of the fallout. Remember, if you did not cause someone’s downfall then you are entitled to profit from it.

