HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Luck will arrive from every direction this year but the bulk of your good fortune will come from the people you are closest to emotionally – partners, loved ones and family members. They want the best for you, so do your best for them as well.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Compromise may not be a central part of your nature but you will have no choice in the matter today, especially at work where if you are not prepared to be a team player you could find yourself left out altogether. Go on, make the effort.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone has a lot to say for themselves but if you are smart you will keep your opinions to yourself and not argue with them even when you know they are wrong. You don’t need to say anything to make them look stupid, they’re doing that already.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is a major luck factor working in your favour and the best way to keep it going is to believe you are deserving of all the good things coming your way. The universe will reward you no matter what you do, so sit back and enjoy the ride.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone you have been trying to help clearly has no intention of meeting you halfway and now you must accept that they no longer deserve your assistance. You should probably have realized that a long time ago but better late than never.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Not even a Leo can get everything right, so stop beating yourself up about something you did wrong, put it out of your mind once and for all and then get on with the rest of your life. You’ve learned what you can from your failure, so move on.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If your sixth sense warns that what you are being told is not the whole truth then listen to it and let others know you have no intention of taking part in their battles. Make whatever excuses you think are necessary but don’t get involved.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The message of the stars today is that what has been your No. 1 priority on the work front these past few months is no longer worth the time or your energy. Be ruthless and let colleagues know that from now on they are on their own.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It’s not often you question the foundations of your own beliefs but something will happen over the next few days that makes it impossible for you to carry on as before. Be careful though, you don’t want to jump from one extreme to the other.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

No matter how trustworthy a friend or family member may be you must not risk your money on a new venture just because they say it’s a good idea. It may be the right thing for them but the planets warn it could be hugely costly for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t pretend that you know something when others can easily find out that you do not. A little knowledge can be a dangerous thing and if you are not 100 per cent sure of your ground your best course of action by far is to say nothing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Why do you believe you have to prove to the world that you are not as set in your ways as some people think? You are who you are for a reason, so be true to yourself today and ignore those who say you must change your ideas.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Neptune, your ruler, ends its retrograde phase today and almost immediately you will see connections that previously you never knew existed. It’s time to recognize that while you may only be one person you are also part of something much greater.

