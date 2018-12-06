Your daily horoscope: December 6

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Can you trust what your thoughts tell you? That is a question you have asked many times in the past but as mind planet Mercury moves in your favour on your birthday this year the answer has to be a resounding “Yes”. Listen to your inner voice.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You seem to be under the impression that life is conspiring against you and that you are not getting the breaks you deserve. That isn’t remotely true, so stop feeling sorry for yourself and do what is needed to bring a smile back to your face.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What happens today may be challenging but you are up to the task and won’t rest until you have shown the world that you are not the sort to buckle under pressure. If others try to impose their will on you they are sure to regret it!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t waste time worrying about whether what you have chosen to do will be seen by others as “right” or “wrong” because those moral judgments simply do not come into it. If it’s what you need to happen then by definition that makes it right.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As Mercury moves in your favour again today chances are something pretty good will occur. Creative and artistic endeavours are under excellent stars at the moment, so follow your dream and don’t stop just because others cannot keep up with you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will learn a lot about a friend today – maybe more than you really wanted to know! Be that as it may it will help you make sense of some of the things they say and do. If only they could make sense of you as easily!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The more you are on the move today the more likely it is you will learn something to your benefit. Fate in its wisdom is about to bring into your life someone who will help you look at the world from a completely different angle. Enjoy the view!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Mind planet Mercury turns direct today after one of its retrograde phases, which with any luck will open your mind to ideas that previously you never knew existed. Whatever your age may be it’s never too late to learn something new about life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

In recent weeks you may have felt powerless against forces that were simply too strong for you to oppose but over the next 24 hours you will begin to see ways to start winning again. Brain power beats brawn power every time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You won’t hesitate to ride to the rescue of someone in need today and your selfless attitude will not go unnoticed. But if you really want to make a difference in the world you should join forces with those who share your concerns.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your aims and ambitions have changed in various ways of late and as mind planet Mercury moves in your favor today they will most likely change again between now and the end of the week. You may end up back where you started!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Some of the things you used to be passionate about no longer interest you the way they once did, but that’s okay. Everyone changes over time – yes, even someone like you whose outlook is fixed – and you can sense it’s time to change again.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

What you think you believe will change over the next two or three days and you may be surprised to find that some of your new viewpoints clash with who you think you are. This is a wonderful chance to reinvent yourself Pisces. Don’t waste it.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com