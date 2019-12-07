Your daily horoscope: December 7

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

More than is the case for many other signs, Sagittarians like to think for themselves, and what you think about over the coming year will take you in some mind-bending directions. What is the true nature of reality? How can you use it to make life more fun?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your ideas and beliefs may seem dangerous to some people but you don’t care in the slightest. The only thing that matters to you is that you think big and follow up your big thoughts with serious action. It’s the Aries way, so go for it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not want to upset someone you live, work or socialize with but they need to be told in no uncertain terms what you think of them. Don’t hold back: Be brutally honest in your assessment of their capabilities. The truth hurts because it’s the truth.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If your intuition tells you that something is not quite right with what you are currently working on you would be a fool to ignore it. The truth is you cannot trust powerful people to be straight with you, so check all the “facts” for yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your enthusiasm for your own viewpoint may seem reasonable to you but you need to be aware that to some people it smacks of extremism. That does not mean you should tone down your act but you cannot expect to have it all your own way.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t let your rivals undermine your case with appeals to emotion rather than to logic. If you have reached a certain conclusion after many hours of careful thought then you must stick with it, no matter who says you should think less and feel more.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you challenge someone in a position of power directly today you will lose – it’s that simple. The only way you are going to get anything worthwhile from your current situation is if you play it smart and move toward your goal from an unexpected angle.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your time could be eaten up by little things over the next 24 hours, the kind of things you should be leaving to other people. Just because you are better at details than your colleagues does not mean you have to take care of them all yourself. Delegate more.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Even if you have right on your side today you will almost certainly be beaten by those who have might on their side. Be smart and know when to back off. You need to think more in strategic terms and less about winning day-to-day battles.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

This weekend’s sun-Neptune link will bring about a conflict between your head and your heart. No matter how much you want to “do the right thing” you must, in the short-term at least, do only what brings results. You cannot afford to be too caring – yet.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more you try to get your thoughts together this weekend the more likely it is they will end up all over the place. Maybe you should take the hint and stop trying so hard. Go with the flow and don’t try to make sense of everything that happens.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There is no point trying to pretend you don’t care about what is going on in your world because you do, you care deeply. But don’t let it affect you to such an extent that you lose the ability to think straight. Help where you can in practical ways.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It’s unlikely that you will be able to avoid some kind of dispute today, and nor should you want to. Sooner or later a showdown with someone who rubs you the wrong way is sure to come about, and now is as good a time as any.

