Your daily horoscope: December 7

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Change is good for you. Change is to be welcomed. Change is for your own professional and financial benefit. If you keep telling yourself that over the coming year you will find yourself moving ahead in leaps and bounds. Change is your friend.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Go your own way and do your own thing and don’t listen to those who say you should be more cautious. With the sun moving through one of the more dynamic areas of your chart you can’t put a foot wrong today – so put your best foot forward.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more you try to break free of restrictions the more tightly they seem to grab hold of you, which is most frustrating. Have you considered the possibility that you might be trying too hard? Loosen your grip a bit and don’t look and act so desperate.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you get caught up in some kind of dispute or disagreement today it could be quite a while before you get back on good terms with those you fall out with. A better way would be not to fall out with them at all. Gloss over your differences.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you need to change things around a bit, especially on the work front, now is the time to get creative. And don’t be afraid to try something you have never done before – you may be surprised to discover you have talents you never knew existed.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Everything seems to be going well for you now. Barriers and obstacles that proved too much for you in the past now pose no problems, you just breeze through them with hardly any effort at all. Life won’t always be this good, so make the most of it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Because you are the sort of person who prefers things to stay as they are you may not be happy with some of the changes that occur over the coming week. Be that as it may they will, in the long term, benefit you immensely, so work with them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If someone you’ve done a big favour for wants to repay you for it then you should let them. You don’t expect anything in return, of course, but it will make them feel better if they can do something for you, even if it is something small.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You know what you want and you know where and how to get it, so what are you waiting for? You don’t need anyone’s permission to pursue your dream – on the contrary, you should go after it at full speed right away. Actions speak louder than words.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

This is still one of the best times of the year for you and it is imperative that you make use of the opportunities the universe is bringing you way. You don’t want to look back from the future and wish you had been more ambitious.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to deal ruthlessly with those doubts and fears that keep whispering in your ear and clouding your mind. There are so many good things you could be doing right now but unless you adopt a more positive attitude they could all go to waste.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

An important decision will have to be made this week, the kind of decision that you won’t be able to go back on later on. So give it as much thought as you can, then invest everything you’ve got into making it the best decision you’ve ever taken.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Anyone who tries to push you around or force you in a direction you don’t want to go must be told in no uncertain terms that you have no intention of playing their game. Fortunately, you’re in the kind of mood where you won’t take nonsense from anyone.

