Sagittarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Neptune link on your birthday means you would be wise not to believe everything you hear over the coming 12 months. Even trusted friends and family members could lead you astray, so stay switched on both at home and at work.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You cannot afford to let anyone or anything deflect you from the path you have chosen to take. The more others tell you to think again about what you are planning the more certain you can be that you are doing the right thing. So keep doing it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Like it or not you are going to be in the public eye over the next few days, so prepare yourself mentally and then face the world with a big smile on your face. If you cannot avoid the spotlight then you might as well learn to enjoy it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Mercury, your ruler, linked to Neptune, planet of deception, means you will need to take care when dealing with people on a one-to-one basis, especially on the work front where, sad to say, you cannot afford to trust some of your colleagues.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

What happens today may take you by surprise but you will get to grips with the situation quicker than most and find ways to make it work for you. You are not the sort to let changes that come at you out of nowhere leave you feeling blue.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more you go out of your way to help people in need today the more the universe will go out of its way to help you later on. It won’t happen immediately but you will see a definite uptick in good fortune before the end of the year.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There are more than enough good things in life to make everyone happy and your job now is to help those who are lagging behind get their fair share of love and laughter. The first thing you must change is their attitude – show them how to be positive.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Someone or something will annoy you today but you must not react in kind. The more their words and actions offend you the more you must strive to let it pass over your head. Your unnatural calm will annoy them even more, and that’s good!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

By all means take a calculated risk but be aware at all times that there are people out there who are hoping you will mess things up so they can jump in and make you look bad. Risking your money is one thing but don’t risk your reputation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You must have faith in your abilities and you must not let the cynics and critics persuade you that you are aiming too high. If anything Sag you are not aiming high enough, so raise your sights, raise your game and raise some hell on the work front.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t stand there watching other people make things happen, get out into the world and make things happen for yourself. Capricorn is one of the zodiac’s cardinal signs and it is a big part of your destiny to be one of life’s movers and shakers.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you have to tread on someone’s sensitive toes to get things done over the next 24 hours then so be it. You may not want to damage their extremities, nor hurt their feelings, but you won’t have time to watch every step you take.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will have to deal with someone today who, to say the least, rubs you up the wrong way. It would be nice if you could put some distance between you, and maybe later on you can, but for now hide your true feelings and try working together.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com