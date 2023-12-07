Open this photo in gallery: Sagittarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Define your objectives for the coming year clearly and concisely and don’t stray from them unless you absolutely have to. If you are vague about what you want to accomplish the results will be vague as well. Know your own mind and make it work for you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

By all means dream about where you would like to be five years from now but don’t forget that it is up to you put in the hard yards to make it happen. Don’t wait a moment longer, take that first step on the road to success.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be unhappy with the way a creative project is working out but you must not abandon it. You have come a long way in a short period of time and maybe that’s why you are impatient now, so give it time to get back on track.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you find yourself in some sort of hole today stop digging before you make matters worse. Stand back from the situation and try to work out why something that looked so sweet has now turned sour. The answer to your predicament is probably quite simple.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Just because a friend or loved one seems to be acting strangely does not mean they are up to no good. In fact the planets indicate that they could be up to something very good indeed – maybe something they are hoping to surprise you with.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The only thing you can be certain of now is that you cannot be certain of anything. That may not be such a bad thing though as those who claim to know all the answers don’t seem to be doing too well from it. Make chaos your friend.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you make someone a promise today you must deliver on it, even if you discover later on that it is going to cost you more than you can afford. The planets warn if you let just one person down everyone else will lose faith in you too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You can now see that what you thought was a great idea a few days ago is actually one of the worst ideas you’ve had in a long time. Don’t be too proud to let colleagues know you got it wrong big time. Nobody’s perfect, not even you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The more people you work with pat you on the back today and tell you what a wonderful job you have been doing the more suspicious you will be, but why? The planets indicate that on this occasion at least they really mean it. Be proud of yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not want to take seriously what a friend or loved one has to tell you today but you can sense by the tone of urgency in their voice that they are actually quite worried. Find out what is upsetting them, then put it right.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It’s not like you to react badly to news, even if it’s something you don’t want to hear, but that could be your first reaction today. Your second reaction must be to take a deep breath and check the facts for yourself. They may not be true.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You don’t have to do anything special now, you just have to stay calm and let fate take its course. If you fancy heading off on a trip of some kind by all means pack a bag and go. Life will look sweeter from a new vantage point.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Some of the changes taking place in your life may be unsettling but rest assured they are ultimately for your benefit, so quit trying to hide from them and face them head on instead. A positive attitude can make even bad times feel good.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com