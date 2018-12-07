Your daily horoscope: December 7

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new moon on your birthday promises that no matter how many false starts there have been in your life up until now this time you will get it right and go all the way. Expect the best over the coming 12 months and you will undoubtedly get it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try something different today, something you will be praised for if you get it right and criticized for if you get it wrong. A new moon in the most adventurous area of your chart means this is no time to play it safe. Go for it Aries!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t pull your punches today – let everyone know exactly what you think and feel and why you expect them to adapt themselves to you rather than the other way round. Be positive and expect to get your own way – and you will.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Because the new moon takes place in your opposite sign you will have to do what other people want to do rather than what you want to do. The good news is you will love every moment of it. You don’t have to be in charge every day.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will get through twice your usual workload today – you seem to have limitless energy. That’s great but don’t think you can do this much every day of the week because you can’t. Reward yourself with some “me time” tomorrow.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Today’s new moon falls in the most dynamic area of your chart, so start something big and special and expect it to be a resounding success. Also, affairs of the heart are very much looking up at the moment. Who deserves your love most?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You can be rather critical at times, and often with good reason, but today you should put your negative thoughts on hold and make a conscious effort to help those around you accomplish their goals. Their success will be your success too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will find it incredibly easy to get what you want today. Friends, family members and even strangers will treat your requests as demands and be only too happy to carry them out. It won’t always be this good Libra, so make the most of it!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Start a new project today, maybe one you have been thinking about for ages but for one reason or another have still not got round to doing. Don’t worry how much it might cost to start with – ultimately it will make you a handsome profit.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What would you do if you knew you could not fail? So do it. Now. A new moon in your sign makes this the perfect time to ignore whatever limitations you may have imposed on yourself and go all out for glory. You won’t regret it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The planets warn you may go too far today but the good news is it won’t do you any harm, and may even improve your standing with those who thought you were too cautious to put your reputation on the line. Go all out for glory.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You can be amazingly persuasive when you are in the mood and you will be very much in the mood today. Anyone who thinks they are immune to your charms will find out that what an Aquarius wants an Aquarius invariably gets.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

According to the planets you are negotiating from a position of strength and don’t have to give ground to anyone. Ignore those who say you need to meet them halfway because you don’t – they adapt to your needs or they miss out.

