Your daily horoscope: December 8

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You can change your life for the better over the coming year but don’t try to change everything at once. Take it step by step and get it right the first time. Also, stay on good terms with people in positions of power – you’ll need them on your side.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It may seem as if some of your plans and projects have stalled but that’s not the case at all. It’s important to occasionally stand back and see what you are doing from a higher and wider perspective. Do that now and progress will be swift.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Although you have been working behind the scenes a lot lately you have actually been getting a lot done, so don’t get frustrated if it seems your efforts have not been noticed. Your time to step into the spotlight will come – and maybe sooner than you think.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It’s not like you to be so cautious, especially with money, but your sixth sense tells you this is not a good time to splash the cash. If there is something you want to buy make sure you can pay for it up front – don’t borrow to finance it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may disagree with someone on numerous issues but that does not mean you cannot get along with them. Their beliefs may be very different to your own but if you get together today there is a great deal you can teach each other.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If someone you live or work with needs assistance today you will go out of your way to help them in any way you can. You may at times come across as the kind of person who thinks only of themselves but that’s a long way from the truth.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Keep your standards high over the next 24 hours and make sure everyone around you keeps their standards high as well. It is essential that everyone pulls their weight, because the line between success and failure is exceedingly thin at the moment.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Like it or not you will have to give a bit of ground today. It shouldn’t be too hard – Libra is, after all, the sign of compromise – but it may annoy you that not everyone is as eager to find a solution to certain issues. You’ll have to lead them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you have to postpone something you were looking forward to today then do it and wait for a more favorable time. You have a lot of work to get through, so it may be necessary to give fun things a miss. You’ll make up for it later.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What you need to recognize most today is that you don’t have unlimited resources. If there is something you want to buy or possess, make sure you can afford it before you reach for your cash. You could easily get in over your head financially.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Try not to get worked up about an issue which, in the greater scheme of things, is of only minor importance. If others want to play silly games or say things you know to be untrue, that’s fine. If you feel you have to react, just laugh at them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What a friend has to tell you today may not be what you were hoping to hear but it will still be good advice, so don’t ignore it. You need to recognize that you are not infallible, that you do make mistakes. You’re human, so you’ll never be perfect.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you take sides in a dispute of some kind today you could well regret it tomorrow, so no matter how much friends and colleagues may beg you to speak up for them you must not get involved. It’s their problem, so let them sort it out.

