IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Jupiter link on your birthday will make you even more adventurous than usual but that may not be a good thing in all situations. Do your homework before getting involved in situations you may not easily be able to get out of again.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There is no point trying to get friends and family members to do things your way today because they will delight in doing the opposite every chance they get. You could, though, try to double bluff them – pretend you want one thing when you actually want the opposite.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will be exceptionally demanding over the next 24 hours and anyone who fails to live up to your sky-high standards will be left by the roadside with no remorse on your part. Will you have any friends left by this time tomorrow? It’s not guaranteed!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

No, there is not some kind of conspiracy aimed at you and if you feel there is then you need to get your thinking fixed. If things are not going your way try looking at your own actions before blaming what other people may or may not be doing.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A conflict of some kind is likely today but it won’t involve you directly. You may have strong feelings about what’s taking place but you are advised not to get involved, because once you do you’ll have no choice but to go all the way.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

No matter what takes place in your immediate environment today you must not allow yourself to get angry about it. It may strike you as unfair but this is one of those occasions when, if you get emotionally involved, the outcome may not be pretty!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your sign has a reputation for planning carefully before taking action but today’s Mars-Jupiter link will encourage you to take risks, and that’s probably not a good thing. You have more to lose than most, so try to be a touch more cautious.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If a proposal from someone you trust does not sound right today you must be wary. Most likely they are not trying to cheat you but someone may have given them false information which, in all innocence, they now pass on to you. Don’t be fooled.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Mars remains in your sign until the start of next week and you must use its power and energy every chance you get. Today though you would be wise not to push ahead too fast – unless you want to risk taking a tumble in front of everyone!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

This is one of those days when you would do better to sit on the fence than get involved in the testing events that are going on around you. Keep telling yourself you have nothing to prove and keep your distance from people who enjoy taking risks.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Resist the urge to say something negative to a friend or family member who brings you bad tidings today. It’s not their fault that something did not work out for the best, so accept the situation for what it is and keep that smile on your face.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The impulsive side of your nature will come to the fore today and it’s quite likely you will say or do something you look back on later as being a bit over the top. Next time, try not to get so carried away with your own sense of righteousness.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Even if you are the sort of Pisces who chooses their words carefully you will be somewhat outspoken over the next 24 hours. Make sure any claims you make can be backed up by facts because the powers that be are sure to check up on them.

