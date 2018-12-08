Your daily horoscope: December 8

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Focus on the things that mean most to you personally and don’t worry that some people may feel left out in the cold. There is only so much you can do for friends and family members – but you can, and should, do more for yourself.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The atmosphere on the home front may be a bit strained this weekend but there is no need to worry because the negativity will disappear as quickly as it arrived. Whatever happens, keep the smile on your face – it makes life so much easier.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Other people can afford to let their emotions get the better of them but you cannot. No matter what happens over the next 48 hours you must stay calm and you must think logically in all situations. Someone needs to keep a clear head.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you get the chance to spend some time on your own this weekend you must take it. You may be happy-go-lucky and sociable by nature but even a Gemini needs to give themselves room to think about serious matters once in a while.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You seem to have a knack for knowing what is going on, even when there isn’t much evidence to point you in the right direction. Part of the reason is that you read other people’s body language so well. But what is your body language telling them?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will see or hear something to your advantage this weekend and you must use it to get ahead of your rivals, either at work or in competition for someone’s affections. They say all is fair in love and war, so take no prisoners Leo!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The message of the stars for Virgos everywhere this weekend is that they must question everything they hear. Just because someone in a position of authority makes a claim of some kind does not mean it is true. Check the facts for yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be tempted to give up on a project that is boring you to tears but if you do you will regret it later on when you look back and realize that some good would have come of it eventually. Stick with it a while longer.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may get a thrill from sticking your nose in other people’s affairs but watch out they don’t turn the tables and start investigating what you get up to in your private life. You do, after all, have secrets you would prefer the world not to know.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The moon’s eclipse of Saturn this weekend warns you must not take chances with money, especially your own. If you get a spur of the moment insight into how to make a fortune you would be wise to wait a day or two before committing yourself.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You find it easy enough to forgive other people their mistakes, so why can’t you forgive your own? With the moon eclipsing your ruler Saturn there is a danger you will be much too hard on yourself. Accept you are human like everyone else.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

New information will come your way this weekend and because it contradicts what you already believe you may have a hard time coming to terms with it. Sooner or later though you will have to make room for it in your philosophy of life.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

By all means let friends and family members know what you think about their activities but don’t be too negative about it. What sounds like constructive criticism to you may seem destructive to them. Build up their confidence, don’t knock it down.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com