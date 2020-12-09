Your daily horoscope: December 9

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

As Neptune is strong on your birthday this year you may find that your interest in worldly issues diminishes while your interest in “higher” matters such as art and religion increases. Listen to what your inner voice is telling you, and don’t be afraid to act on it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Do you carry on with what you’ve been working on for months, even years, or do you call time on it and start something new? Only you can make that decision but it’s important that you make it quickly – if not, someone else will make it for you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will need to be tough on yourself over the next few days, and on other people too, because if you show even the smallest sign of weakness you could attract unwanted attention from those who wish you harm. It’s a dog eat dog world out there.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Make sure you do what you want to do and not what other people expect you to do. Sometimes you can be a bit too easygoing for your own good and if you don’t put your interests first today you may soon have no interests left to defend.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Be careful what you say, and when you do say something make sure it is clear and concise. The sun at odds with Neptune, planet of illusion, means your words will easily be misinterpreted by those you work and do business with, which could be costly.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

This could be a tense sort of day and it’s quite likely that your plans will have to be put on hold while you deal with someone whose emotional nature gets the better of them. Stay calm and talk them through their mini crisis.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Relationships will come under pressure today and you will have to deal with certain individuals in ways that calm them down rather than rile them up. Use your ultra logical mind to find solutions to their emotional issues. Ease their pain a little.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may not want to stay in one place today but the planets warn you may have no choice in the matter. A close friend or relative is counting on you to assist them mentally or emotionally and you are far too nice a person to say ‘No”.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Money matters are under difficult stars today, so keep your cash in your pocket and don’t be tempted to splash out on things you don’t really need. Get back to basics and learn to exist on the bare minimum. You may even be happier for it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your enthusiasm for something you have been working on may sink a bit today, but don’t think that’s the end of it. You may be having doubts that you can reach the high standards you have set for yourself, but you will, easily, so give it time.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The harder you work the more distant your current goals seem to get. Maybe you should take the cosmic hint and stop pushing yourself so relentlessly. Everything that is meant to happen will happen in its own good time, so lighten up a little.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You are in one of those moods where you refuse to accept anything short of excellence for yourself, and that’s good. But try not to expect excellence from everyone else as well, because that’s not going to happen. Make allowances for lesser mortals.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Neptune’s link to the sun today will make you overly emotional, so don’t be surprised if you burst into tears for no apparent reason! Your feelings are likely to be so intense that you may try to avoid other people, simply to protect yourself.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com