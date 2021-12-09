Sagittarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Life will be full of interesting twists and turns over the coming year and being the adventurous sort you will enjoy each and every moment of it. Don’t let others tie you down to mundane matters that bore you to tears. You need to be free.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you make an effort to see a situation from a colleague’s point of view today you will understand why they have been behaving so erratically of late. Once you know where they are coming from you can work out how to move forwards together.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Changes of one sort or another are inevitable but they don’t have to be the sort of changes you would prefer to avoid. Where money matters are concerned you are advised to trust in the universe and go with the flow. You could end up somewhere good.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What occurs between now and the weekend will surprise you in a pleasing way. Cosmic activity in your opposite sign may make it seem as if others are working against your interests but in reality they would love to see you do well too.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This may be a stressful time for you, especially on the work front where you are being pushed beyond your limits, but you may be surprised to discover that your limits are in fact much further out than you imagined. You can always find something more to give.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t try to pretend you are indifferent to what is going on in the world around you because others are well aware you are not the sort to let an injustice go unanswered. What can you do to help? Answer that question, then act quickly and decisively.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will grow closer to someone who has been no more than a friend in the past and you could end up doing some interesting things together. Be honest with each other about what it is you are aiming for, then work toward it together.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you can stop yourself from seeing almost everyone you meet as a potential competitor you might find time to make a few allies. Someone you meet today could become a really good friend, but you need to be less suspicious of life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Strive to keep a sense of perspective and recognize that you won’t get anywhere worth going if you allow worry to be your main motivation. The universe wants you to succeed and you will succeed if you stay calm, give it time and smile more.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Just because everything comes easily to you now does not mean you can go through the motions and expect to win every time just by turning up. Make it your aim, in everything you do, to be the best. Never give less than 100 per cent.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Romantic attachments will take centre stage over the next few days and you must be ready to deal with one or two emotional moments. Fortunately, you are not the sort to let your passions get the better of you … though there is always a first time!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If your body starts giving you signs that it needs a rest you must listen to it and slow down a bit. Your mind may be moving at top speed at the moment but you have to accept that physically you may not always be able to keep up.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Because you have made sacrifices above and beyond the call of duty the universe will reward you in some way. Cosmic activity in the friendship area of your chart suggests that between now and the weekend you’ll be flavor the of the month with just about everyone.

