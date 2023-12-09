Open this photo in gallery: Sagittarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your mind will be working on a faster and sharper level this year and some of the ideas you come up with will be touched by genius. You don’t have to pursue each and every one of them though – focus on the few that inspire you the most.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Think before you speak in all situations this weekend. What may seem like a perfectly reasonable comment to you could easily be taken the wrong way by people of a more sensitive nature. Not everyone is as robust as you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may be tempting to shut yourself away and brood on what has gone wrong but that won’t change a single thing. A better course of action might be to socialize more with friends and family members, from whom you will get some seriously good advice.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It’s okay to put your own interests first this weekend, even if by doing so you attract criticism from people who say you should be more generous with your time and energy. What they really want, of course, is for you to be more generous with your money!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you put your mind to your No. 1 task this weekend you are sure to make a success of it. No matter how challenging it may be the planets indicate that if you make the necessary efforts the universe will reward you with no end of good things.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The events of the next 48 hours may not be entirely to your liking but with the right sort of attitude you can transform them into something you later look back on with huge satisfaction, not least because you overcame obstacles that others could not.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t worry if some things go out of your life this weekend because their absence will make room for more enjoyable things to come in. They may not seem that enjoyable to begin with but give it time – they are sure to make you smile.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Keep telling yourself that all things are possible and keep believing that the winds of the universe are at your back. The attitude you choose to adopt in life will to a great extent come back to you in equal measure, so always be positive.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It’s not like you to undergo a crisis of confidence but something seems to be getting you down. Make a conscious decision this weekend to do things that challenge you to give of your best, and prove to yourself that you still have what it takes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are rarely worried about making decisions that others see as too risky – life’s supposed to be fun after all – but be careful you don’t go too far and risk everything this weekend. A little bit of balance in your actions is no bad thing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you know what you want to achieve over the next 48 hours there is no doubt at all that you will succeed, but success will come quicker and be more satisfying if you join forces with like-minded people to achieve it together. Teamwork is a must.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you find yourself working alongside someone who, to say the least, you don’t much care for you are strongly advised to hide your negative feelings and act as if you are the best of pals. Why? Because without their help you won’t reach your goal.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have a tendency to change things that don’t need changing and if you go too far this weekend your affairs could end up in a bit of a mess. By all means create something new but don’t destroy what already exists just because you are bored.

